Janus Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners to Accelerate Growth and Fuel Innovation

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janus, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) technology, announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners (EHP), a leading private equity firm specializing in transformative, middle-market healthcare businesses. The new capital will fuel the company's rapid market expansion, product development, and go-to-market initiatives.

"We are grateful to have the support and guidance from an experienced healthcare investor in EHP as we continue our mission—to significantly drive down health systems' administrative and operational costs, while rapidly increasing and accelerating cash collections," said Brendan Downing, founder and CEO of Janus. "This investment allows us to accelerate the development of our innovative revenue cycle platform, enabling revenue cycle teams to operate more efficiently and effectively."

Janus helps health systems and revenue cycle service companies better understand, optimize, and automate RCM workflow processes. This has resulted in a significant increase and acceleration of cash collections while lowering administrative costs. Over the past 12 months, Janus has completed over 500 million process events and automated over 40 million transactions, resulting in significant ROI and cost savings for its customers.

The company has also been featured in an Emerging Technology Spotlight by KLAS Research, Black Book's Top 50 Emerging Healthcare Companies, and CB Insights' Top 150 Digital Health Companies.

“Janus is transforming the way health systems are dealing with revenue cycle management,” said Won Park, partner at Enhanced Healthcare Partners, who will join Janus’ Board of Directors. “With Janus’ best-in-class technology and strong value proposition for its clients, Janus is well-positioned to continue being a highly differentiated, innovative leader in this market,” continued Park.

About Janus

Founded in 2020, Janus is a revenue cycle management technology company on a mission to help health systems get paid, at a lower cost to collect. Its end-to-end software platform begins by understanding the current state of a revenue cycle operation, then identifies areas for efficiency, and where automation can help revenue cycle teams do more, with less. By harnessing the power of Janus' technology, revenue cycle teams can work smarter, generating as high as 2% increased net revenue while reducing cost to collect as much as 35%. To learn more about Janus, visit janus-ai.com.

About Enhanced Healthcare Partners

Enhanced Healthcare Partners (EHP) is a leading private equity firm that specializes in partnering with transformative, middle-market healthcare businesses. EHP provides the flexible capital, operational support, and strategic guidance necessary to support the continued success of growth-oriented businesses. Representative investments include Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Vytalize Health, PAI, SCA Pharma, and West Dermatology. For more information, visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com .

