Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Places Second Order

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - After deploying the fleet fuel and maintenance management solution for RIPTA, Coencorp, a leading fleet management solutions provider, received a second order to supply their SM2-FUEL MOBILE system for three RIPTA tanker trucks.

Just before the pandemic, Coencorp was awarded a contract to provide the SM2 fleet fuel and maintenance management solution to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. The two main facilities in Providence and Newport were fully integrated, including the fuel bay areas and reels, valves, and pulsars for 300 different products. The installation of the hardware was delayed due to the pandemic restrictions; however, the project has now been completed and is within budget. As a result of the success of the first project, RIPTA has awarded Coencorp an order for the SM2-FUEL MOBILE system to outfit three fuel tanker trucks. This further completes a fully integrated fleet fuel and maintenance management solution the transit authority needs.

RIPTA started in 1966 and now employs over 800 people and serves over 36,000 commuters in 36 communities daily with a fleet of over 260 vehicles.

Ali Tavassoli, President and CEO of Coencorp comments, "We are pleased to finish the initial stage of this project despite the challenges the pandemic presented. We are happy to have received this second order from RIPTA for their three mobile fueling trucks . This is a testament to the trust RIPTA has in Coencorp's fully integrated fleet fuel and maintenance management solution. Coencorp got its start providing fleet solutions to transit companies over 30 years ago, and we welcome RIPTA to the family."

Full implementation of the SM2-FUEL MOBILE system to the three fuel trucks is expected to be completed very soon.

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor, fuel, and asset tracking & maintenance.

Coencorp systems are used globally to manage commercial and industrial fleets of all sizes in diverse sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defense, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

