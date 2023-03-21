SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FOCS, UNVR, CVT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewswire)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)'s sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Focus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. If you are a Univar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)'s sale to an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone for $8.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cvent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP