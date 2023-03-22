Attention Media Leaders: Get Published LIVE Fills Your Content Calendar in One Weekend

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for industry experts, speakers, models, writers or content creators to book for your television segment, print publication, digital platform, or podcast? James Patrick Photography presents, Get Published LIVE, a weekend-long conference that attracts entrepreneurs across all industries, is coming to Phoenix, AZ May 18 – 21, 2023.

At Get Published LIVE, attendees submit portfolios detailing their expertise and intention to connect with media partners. Our attendees have landed magazine covers and features, booked interviews on podcasts and television segments, and partnered with brands and media to provide ongoing content and value.

Get Published LIVE does all the heavy lifting when it comes to finding talent for your media outlet. From questionnaires to determine niche and ability, to vetting candidates, to making recommendations on which attendees would best suit your brand, Get Published LIVE acts as the primary liaison to help media partners fill their content calendars.

So how does it work? Media outlets sign on as Get Published LIVE casting partners where their opportunities will be advertised to our audience at no cost. Get Published LIVE attendees fill out forms that provide their biography, areas of expertise, past experience, and sample work. These forms get sent to our casting partners who make selections on the attendees they'd like to work with. Get Published LIVE facilitates the introduction and can support in any media execution necessary.

Your brand truly can fill its content calendar in a single weekend with Get Published LIVE.

Interested to partner with Get Published LIVE? GO to https://getpublished.live/ or contact booking @jamespatrick.com to get connected.

