Cambia Health Foundation Releases 2022 Community Impact Report

Creating measurable impact through employee engagement and $9.3 million in philanthropic investments to community partners

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Foundation released its annual Community Impact Report, spotlighting the collaboration, compassion and generosity of its grantees, nonprofit partners and Cambia employees throughout the past year. In 2022, the Foundation launched a 5-year strategy to expand access to behavioral health in underserved communities across Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington -- a strategy that is closely aligned with Cambia Health Solutions' broader commitment to advance health equity and improve behavioral health care. The report outlines the progress that the Foundation made in 2022 toward its new strategy.

"Increasing access to behavioral health in underserved communities within whole-person care models builds upon our prior investments in palliative care while pivoting to meet urgent community needs," said Peggy Maguire, president of Cambia Health Foundation. "We are pleased to share our initial progress in this report. Thanks to all of our past, current and future partners with whom we collaborate to transform health care and create meaningful change in our communities."

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, connecting the company's philanthropic dollars to communities through nonprofit partners.

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $110 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. We purposefully invest in ideas that expand access to behavioral health care to advance equity through whole-person health.

