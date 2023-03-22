City of San Diego hires Interwest to help speed up permitting and clear backlog

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the San Diego Housing Commission issued an independent 22-page report last year about a response on improving housing affordability, it was clear the City had to address a growing backlog of projects. Outsourcing these services was the most effective and logical solution and after a comprehensive selection process, Interwest Consulting Group, a SAFEbuilt Company, was selected to speed up the permitting review process as well as clear a backlog of applications.

City of San Diego hires Interwest Consulting Group to help speed up permitting and clear backlog.

As part of the SAFEbuilt family of brands, a nationwide community development services company, Interwest has been expanding its reach to support jurisdictions throughout in California. Interwest currently has over 500 employees statewide with an unmatched presence in Southern California.

"Our entire Interwest team is fully committed and excited to support the City of San Diego on this project. We are aware of the challenges the City and its residents face, and we know our team will be able to deliver fast and efficient permit reviews," said Steve Nero, SAFEbuilt's Vice President of Sales.

The City's Development Services Department has a backlog of applications that continues to grow. The City Council voted unanimously on January 30th to proceed with the contract to hire SAFEbuilt. "Assistance from this outside plan check contract will see improved turnaround times for our customers while supporting our hard-working department team members to manage sensible workloads.", added Gary Geiler, Assistant Director for the Development Services Department.

SAFEbuilt's President and Chief Revenue Officer, Joe DeRosa, also commented the contract award marks a new milestone not only for the City but for the Interwest employees, "Our team is looking forward to collaborating with the City of San Diego to produce a win-win situation for the City and its residents by providing an efficient process anchored by Interwest's talent and technology. It's exciting to support San Diego's continued growth." Service is scheduled to commence in April 2022.

About Interwest

Interwest Consulting Group is a provider of building & safety and public works solutions to municipalities in California and Nevada. The company employs approximately 500 associates and serves over 275 clients within its footprint. Interwest is also a full subsidiary of SAFEbuilt, LLC, a nationwide community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building department and professional services in 30 states. To learn more, visit interwestgrp.com

