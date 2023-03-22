NAIR™ EXPANDS HAIR REMOVAL PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PREP & SMOOTH FACE

Nair™ Introduces New One-Step Formula to Transform Facial Hair Removal Routine and Offer Smooth and Stunning Skin for All

EWING, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nair™, the #1 hair removal brand in the U.S., launched Prep & Smooth Face, a new one-step formula created to help consumers remove facial hair with ease and achieve a smooth canvas for skincare and makeup application. As the first face depilatory with added skincare benefits, the revolutionary formula is made for all skin types and is infused with skin-loving ingredients to help everyone feel amazing in their own skin. In only five minutes, Nair™ Prep & Smooth Face smooths and exfoliates your face from the comfort of your home, helping you achieve affordable salon-worthy results without the hassle of wax or razor blades.

"We're thrilled to introduce Prep & Smooth to Nair's growing portfolio and offer a first-of-its-kind facial hair removal experience for any and all skin types," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Nair. "With salon and at-home treatments like dermaplaning increasing in popularity, Prep & Smooth makes it easy for everyone to achieve stunning and incredibly smooth skin, while building confidence in their own skin."

Developed by the experts in hair removal, Nair™ Prep & Smooth Face is designed with an ergonomic applicator that offers a touch-free and mess-free solution for removing stubborn peach fuzz on the upper lip, chin, and cheeks in minutes. Prep & Smooth Face is available in two amazing, light fragrance variations including:

Soothing Coconut Milk & Collagen : Sensitive formula with fresh coconut water, dewy lily heart, and creamy milky base.

Hydrating Watermelon Extract & Hyaluronic Acid: Refreshing formula with watermelon extract, leafy green heart, and musky base.

Nair™ Prep & Smooth is available for purchase in-store and online at major retailers. For more information about Nair™, please visit naircare.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @naircare .

About Nair™

Trusted since its introduction in 1940, Nair™ is well-known for its expertise in hair removal. Starting as a single-formula, single-scent depilatory lotion, Nair™ has grown into a large portfolio of products serving women and men. As the #1 depilatory brand in the U.S., Nair™ continues to revolutionize the hair-removal landscape to best suit the needs of all consumers, providing products like depilatory creams, at-home waxes, Leg Masks, and more. For more information visit www.naircare.com , or follow us on Instagram: @naircare .

Nair™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

