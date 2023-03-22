Roger and Indigo Ag Combine Capabilities to Help Farmers and Grain Companies Grow Revenue

Industry Leader Indigo Ag joins other leading agricultural companies in Roger's Bulk Truck Management Ecosystem

BOSTON and OMAHA, Neb., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, the premier sustainability partner of the agriculture industry, is pleased to announce that they have signed on as a customer of the Roger ecosystem, joining other leading agricultural companies already on Roger's industry leading bulk truck management ecosystem. By working together and combining the knowledge and expertise of the Indigo and Roger networks, new and innovative solutions will be coming for Indigo's and Roger's current and future farmer, grain supplier, carriers, processors, food companies, and environmentally sustainable focused customers.

Indigo's current and future customers that are or will sign onto Roger will reap the multiple benefits of being part of the Roger platform including streamlining and optimizing their bulk truck logistics, having better truck movement transparency and faster visualization of weight and grade documentation to settle grain positions with their farmers/grain suppliers, reducing overall supply chain costs, and utilizing Roger IQ® dashboards to make more profitable decisions. In addition, Indigo's customers can provide approval to pass key truck load information directly to Indigo, thus increasing speed and accuracy of data.

"Transportation is a critical component of the agricultural supply chain and driving efficiency and transparency across that first grain trade is critically important to our agricultural grain and input partners and their farmer customers," said Ron Hovsepian, Indigo Ag President and CEO. "With Roger, we have found a partner that will help us deliver a unique benefit for our customers today and in the future that will help them make better decisions, increase their profits and improve the accuracy of their data."

"We look forward to working with Indigo and their customers to manage their supply chain transportation needs and costs, while enhancing their ability to adhere to greenhouse gas protocols, thus growing revenues for farmers and grain companies," said Jeff Schreiner, Roger's CEO.

Roger's mission and goal of solving real business problems, improving efficiency, and providing traceability in the supply chain aligns with Indigo's focus on sustainable agriculture and harvesting nature to sustainably feed the planet.

ABOUT INDIGO AG

Uniquely combining science, technology and agriculture, Indigo Ag offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability solutions from soil to sale. Our integrated business platform enables participants to adopt and profit from sustainability opportunities. Working with Indigo, farmers can now maximize their profit from new and existing sustainability practices on each field, every year of their rotation. Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is unlocking the power of agriculture to create a better place to live. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

About Roger LLC

Roger LLC develops digital tools to help shippers, brokers, and carriers unlock the power of their bulk freight networks by digitizing the entire shipping process, including scheduling, finding freight counterparties, dispatching, integrations, traceability, tracking, providing key data analytics systems, and transportation compliance and risk management. Roger's platform continues to grow working alongside more than 7,000 shipper, brokers, and trucking companies in the bulk freight industry, The company's mission is to create an innovative neutral and data secure platform that brings trust and transparency to the bulk freight industry and solves some of the industry's biggest challenges. Learn more at rogerthat.com .

For more information, please visit www.rogerthat.com and www.indigoag.com.

