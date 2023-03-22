Simply NUC® Launches First Widely Available 13th Gen 4x4 NUC

The Simply NUC Topaz 3 mini PC features brand-new 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake processors, Intel Xe graphics, and up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini PC solutions company, announced they are taking orders for their brand-new Topaz 3 NUC. As the successor to Topaz 2, Topaz 3 features Intel's latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors to provide the most crisp mini PC computing experience to date. From home theater to office to digital signage kiosks, Topaz 3 is designed to be used across many different computing applications.

Simply NUC Topaz 3 Mini PC (PRNewswire)

Starting at $669, two Topaz 3 models (NUC13TZi7 and NUC13TZi5) are now available to preorder from Simply NUC across their global sites. The NUC13TZi7 model based on the Intel® Core™ i7-1360P processor is intended for usage where higher computing performance is needed. To accommodate a variety of price points, more cost-effective options are also available with the NUC13TZi5 model based on the Intel® Core™ i5-1340P processor and the NUC13TZi3 model, which will ship later in Q2, based on the Intel® Core™ i3-1315U processor. Core i7 and i5 units are expected to begin shipping in April. More information on the Topaz 3 product line can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/topaz-3/ .

"Perfect for everyday computing, we saw an opportunity to grow our product line based on our customers' needs for a mini PC that keeps them at the forefront of technology," said Jonny Smith, Simply NUC co-CEO, "By launching Topaz 3, we're thrilled to offer the first widely available 4x4 NUC that leverages brand-new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors."

Topaz 3 offers a plethora of customization options while maintaining the 4''x4'' footprint people love. From Gen4 PCIe drives, to I/O options like additional USB ports and serial adapters via the replaceable lid, Topaz 3 supports a variety of usages including office productivity workstation, home entertainment, factory automation, and interactive kiosks to name a few. Driven by Intel Xe graphics, Topaz 3 can control up to four 4K displays with crisp visuals from every angle. It also offers dual 2.5Gb LAN ports and onboard TPM 2.0, giving you a robust and secure connection to your home or office network. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Topaz 3 can be customized to meet your exact computing needs.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end project consulting, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com.

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO, johnd@simplynuc.com

Topaz 3 from Simply NUC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.