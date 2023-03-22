Squarespace Releases its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

Squarespace's mission is to build products that help entrepreneurs standout and succeed. Since its founding, the company has been steadfast in its commitment to make its products continually easier to use and able to address more customer use cases. This translates to removing barriers to entry and making it possible for anyone to turn their entrepreneurial dream into a reality.

"We are proud to launch our 2022 ESG report and showcase how our mission and ways of operating align to support our ESG priorities," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We are in the early days of what we can accomplish as a company, and we believe that our ESG strategy will benefit our overall performance in service of all of our stakeholders."

Highlights of the ESG report include:

Employee Engagement: We believe in the power of the individual to make great things and are focused on employee engagement and development opportunities to encourage employees to meet their potential and contribute to the mission we collectively serve.

Environmental Sustainability: We believe responsible energy use is important to our long-term success, and are working to reduce our impact, including maintaining eco-conscious workplaces across offices.

Data Privacy & Security: Our "Be the Customer" company value guides our data privacy and security practices, including the privacy requirements our customers must meet to compliantly interact with their own customers.

Squarespace's 2022 ESG Report follows the guidance of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB) standards and the recommended disclosure topics for the Internet & Media Services industry under those standards as promulgated by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation and the International Sustainability Standards Board.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, Dublin, Ireland, and Aveiro, Portugal. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

