Make a Difference Today by Registering for the 2023 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen is excited to announce the return of the 3-Day series, a 60-mile walk for people committed to going the distance to end breast cancer. In its 20th year, the 2023 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series, sponsored by Bank of America, includes five events across the nation: New England (August 18–20), Denver (August 25-27), Chicago (September 8–10), Dallas/Fort Worth (October 27–29), and San Diego (November 17–19).

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

Susan G. Komen is excited to announce the return of the 3-Day, a 60-mile walk for people committed to end breast cancer.

Participants of the 3-Day are committed to raising a minimum of $2,300 and walking an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days. By doing so, they educate their communities about breast health and raise funds to support breast cancer research, community health, patient care and advocacy. Since 2003, the Komen 3-Day has raised more than $889 million to help save lives and bring us closer to the cures for breast cancer.

New for 2023, the 3-Day event series is launching in Denver, Colo., providing participants with a experience tailored to their abilities. The Denver event offers the option for participants to walk 20 miles in one day, 40 miles over two days or 60 miles over three days. This flexible format allows more people to participate and support Susan G. Komen.

"The Susan G. Komen 3-Day is a powerful opportunity to join a community of individuals committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer," said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen. "We encourage everyone to take on this challenge and join us for the 2023 3-Day series in cities nationwide. Together, we can fund vital research, provide access to life-saving care and support those impacted by this disease. By participating in the 3-Day series, you can make a meaningful impact in our collective efforts to save more lives and be one step closer to a world without breast cancer."

Susan G. Komen is the only breast cancer organization taking a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to fight breast cancer across all fronts, supporting millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide. Susan G. Komen has led the fight to create a world without breast cancer for 40 years.

Register now for one of the 2023 3-Day events at www.the3day.org.

About Susan G. Komen 3-Day®

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is a 60-mile walk for people committed to going the distance to end breast cancer. Participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating their communities about breast health and raising funds to help support breast cancer research, community health, patient care and advocacy. It's a big commitment, but it's totally worth it. Since 2003, the Komen 3-Day has raised more than $889 million. The net proceeds raised by the Susan G. Komen 3-Day help Komen save lives and end breast cancer through breakthrough research and support to people facing breast cancer now by providing access to screening, treatment assistance, patient navigation and education.

Sponsored by Bank of America, the 2023 3-Day Series includes five events: New England (August 18–20), Denver (August 25-27), Chicago (September 8–10), Dallas/Fort Worth (October 27–29), and San Diego (November 17–19).

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Nicole Becker

816-804-4459

nicole@nkbpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure