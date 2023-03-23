Virtusa Achieves the AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

The designation showcases Virtusa's expertise in delivering cloud-based services and solutions to its clients leveraging AWS.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, proudly announced today that it has achieved the coveted Amazon Web Service (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation, recognizing that Virtusa follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS managed services to end customers.

The AWS MSP designation recognizes Virtusa's expertise and proficiency in providing managed services on the AWS platform. In addition, this designation validates Virtusa as having a proven track record and experience, providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers at any stage of the cloud journey, including planning and design, building and migration, operations and support, and automation and optimization.

Virtusa's Cloud Managed Services offering on AWS encompasses a range of services designed to help businesses optimize their use of AWS, including infrastructure management, application support, security and compliance, data management and analytics, and development and operation (DevOps) automation. One of the key benefits of these services is the ability for businesses to benefit from customized solutions that address their specific challenges and achieve their goals more efficiently and cost-effectively.

As a Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) which has achieved the AWS MSP designation, Virtusa has demonstrated its deep understanding of AWS services and ability to deliver high-quality managed services that help businesses optimize their AWS resources. To become an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, Virtusa had to meet strict requirements for technical and business proficiency, customer success, and continuous improvement. Similarly, to achieve the AWS MSP designation, Virtusa had to undergo a rigorous third-party audit to demonstrate its ability to provide comprehensive managed services, including monitoring, automation, patching, backup, and recovery.

"We are incredibly proud to have been recognized as an AWS Managed Service Provider and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner," said Jennifer Cobo, Head of Enterprise Transformation and Cloud Modernization, Virtusa." Achieving the AWS MSP designation is a testament to our team's expertise in AWS and our ability to deliver high-quality managed services that help businesses optimize their use of the cloud. We understand that every organization has unique needs and challenges regarding cloud adoption, and we work closely with our clients to build tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. We are dedicated to delivering innovation, quality, and value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to help them succeed on AWS".

Being recognized as an AWS MSP, Virtusa has access to a wide range of resources and benefits that allow it to serve its customers better. These resources include training and certification programs, technical support, access to beta programs and roadmap information, and co-marketing opportunities.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their businesses with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. Virtusa went through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity, enabled by a culture of joint disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

