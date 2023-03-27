BRING YOUR BIG FITNESS ENERGY™ TO PLANET FITNESS THIS SPRING WITH A LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Join Planet Fitness for $1 down, and then $10 a month now through April 5

HAMPTON, N.H., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to spring into the new season and kickstart their fitness journey with a special limited-time offer*. With a budding new season, there's no better time to shake off the winter blues, get moving and show off your Big Fitness Energy™ than through exercise. Now through April 5, new members who join Planet Fitness can enroll for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime). Find the nearest club or join online here.

As warmer weather quickly approaches, people are looking to boost their energy levels and get moving ahead of summer. To help people feel their best this season, Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage has developed a few routines to help energize everyone's spring-focused workouts during their next (if not first) visit to Planet Fitness, regardless of fitness level:

Spring Lunge to Overhead Reach – Whether you're a new or existing member at Planet Fitness, it's important to take it easy on your joints and get a good stretch in to relax your muscles and prevent injury. To begin, step your left foot out roughly three feet apart from your right foot and extend your arms over your head. Next, bend your left knee to lunge left with both feet facing forward. As you lean to the left, allow your body to form a straight line from your right foot to your right hand. Switch sides and repeat.

Static Deep Squat – There's no need for a lot of movement for this particular exercise just holding this position allows your muscles to work without jumping or bounding. Begin by squatting down as if you're sitting into a chair. Your ankles, knees, and hips will bend in unison while your spine stays straight. As you begin to lower, your knees will travel forward over your toes, and your hips will travel backward to keep your center of gravity over your feet. Switch sides and repeat.

Cat and Cow Rejuvenation – Let's channel some relaxing energy through these dynamic stretching exercises to engage the core and release tightness, which can be done before and after cardio workouts. Kneel on the floor and put your hands in front of you. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Inhale deeply while curving your lower back and bringing your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a "cow." Exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in, arching your spine and bringing your head and pelvis down like a "cat." Repeat as many times as needed.

Butterfly into Springtime Salutation – This is the perfect stretch to incorporate at the end of your workout at Planet Fitness, while you embrace the stillness of the day and give grace to your body before a restful night's slumber. Begin in a seated position. Gently bend your knees and press the soles of your feet together. Interlace your fingers around the pinky-toe side of your feet or place your hands on your ankles or shins. Lengthen your spine and broaden your chest.

"As we say goodbye to the colder weather, it's time to welcome more energy with new fitness routines and a focus on getting active – and what better way to feel your best than in Planet Fitness' welcoming, non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "We offer members a wide selection of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and on-demand workouts in the Planet Fitness App so even if you're just starting your fitness journey, Planet Fitness can help you find and show off their Big Fitness Energy™ this spring."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free and recently redesigned Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members next week, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

