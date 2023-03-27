K-Swiss Announces Official Footwear Sponsorship of the Inaugural Pickleball Slam

Agassi, McEnroe, Chang, and Roddick Compete for a $1 Million Dollar Purse at the Pickleball Slam on April 2

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American heritage and performance Tennis brand K-Swiss is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 inaugural Pickleball Slam being held on April 2nd, 2023, at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

As a Pickleball Slam's official sponsor, K-Swiss will provide all footwear and apparel for the Pickleball Slam and Amateur Pickleball Slam referee and ball handlers. The specially designed collection is not only for the staff members but is also available for purchase on K-Swiss.com, allowing fans to celebrate this exciting tournament.

Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), the Pickleball Slam is a first-of-its-kind tournament featuring tennis legends, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang competing for a $1 million dollar purse. This must-see sports spectacle will be televised live exclusively on ESPN at Noon (ET).

"We are excited to sponsor and partner for the 2023 Inaugural Pickleball Slam. We support the sport of tennis, as well as the growing and popular sport of pickleball." said David Malinowski, Director of Tennis for K-Swiss. "It's an honor to provide our high-performance footwear and apparel to the ball handlers and referee, ensuring they have the support and comfort they need to achieve their roles at the highest level."

"We are thrilled to have K-Swiss join our growing list of sponsors for the inaugural Pickleball Slam," said Neal Gluckman, SVP/Head of Sales, Horizon Sports & Experiences. "K-Swiss is an iconic brand known for its on-court performance and style. We're excited to partner with a brand that has a strong heritage in tennis and a growing fanbase in pickleball."

The Pickleball Slam will be preceded on March 31 and April 1 by the Amateur Pickleball Slam Challenge, featuring top amateur teams of two competing for a $10,000 team prize. The winners will also have the chance to compete against the tennis legends on April 1.

For more information, visit www.thepickleballslam.com.

The full court collection of tennis and pickleball footwear and apparel is available on K-Swiss.com .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players and injecting that same inspiration and energy into other racquet sport and lifestyle products.

ABOUT HORIZON SPORTS & EXPERIENCES (HS&E)

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) is an affiliate of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, and provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship, sales, and experiential, Metaverse, and Web3.0 strategy and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

ABOUT INSIDEOUT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT (ISE)

InsideOut Sports + Entertainment (ISE) is a Los Angeles based independent event producer founded in 2004 by former world No.1 and Hall of Fame tennis player Jim Courier and former SFX and Clear Channel executive Jon Venison. InsideOut owns and operates numerous proprietary events and promotions including Champions Series Tennis, the Legendary Night Series, The World Series of Beach Volleyball, Major League Pickleball and numerous customized private and public outings. To date, InsideOut has produced over 300 events in 44 states and 12 countries and is committed to a strong charity tie-in with every public event it owns or produces. Since inception, InsideOut events have contributed over $5 million to various charitable causes.

