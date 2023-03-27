M&S Partners with CommerceHub to Expand its Product Selection with Unified Marketplace

LATHAM, N.Y., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced leading retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has partnered with CommerceHub to enhance customer experience and grow revenue without incurring inventory cost and complexity.

"CommerceHub has proven expertise in ecommerce leadership which will help us amplify our commerce solutions..." M&S

CommerceHub is supporting M&S's digital transformation journey by providing its unified Commerce Suite , for the flexibility to stay ahead of consumer expectations through any ecommerce partnership model, including marketplace, e-concessions, hybrid and more. Commerce Suite enables M&S to quickly expand assortment, boost customer engagement and loyalty, and attract new customers, while maintaining profitability with more agile and flexible merchandising and fulfillment.

"As M&S continues on the next stage of its transformation and reshapes as an omnichannel retailer, we wanted a strategic partner that could help us deliver a best-in-class shopping experience for our customers. CommerceHub has proven expertise in ecommerce leadership which will help us amplify our commerce solutions and help ensure they seamlessly join up across our channels and business systems," said Henry Swift, Head of Online Commercial at M&S.com. "The SaaS solutions and extensive commerce network that CommerceHub brings to the table made partnering with CommerceHub a clear and easy decision for our team."

M&S is a UK-based retailer operating over 1,500 stores worldwide and focuses on own-label businesses, including clothing, beauty, food, and home. With revenue exceeding $10 billion annually, M&S serves nearly 30 million customers each year with the help of its 70,000 colleagues.

"Our partnership with Marks & Spencer is unlocking new possibilities to grow their business and provide more of what consumers want. M&S has tremendous focus and commitment to knowing their customer, and by combining our innovation with their retail expertise, we are empowering them to create a seamless and personalized shopping experience," said Bryan Dove , CommerceHub CEO. "This relationship is indicative of how M&S continues to strengthen their digital capabilities to grow profitably in a dynamic economic environment."

CommerceHub's Commerce Suite solution provides comprehensive ecommerce tools to help retailers like M&S grow their online business. With Commerce Suite, M&S can quickly onboard new suppliers, manage orders and handle returns more easily. These capabilities enable M&S to offer more products to customers without the need for additional, owned inventory and increases the ability to respond quickly to changes in customer demand.



Like M&S, CommerceHub is committed to customer-driven innovation and growth. The company recently acquired cloud-based e-commerce solutions provider, ChannelAdvisor, and achieved a record high of over $6.2 billion in gross merchandise value during the 2022 holiday season.

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

