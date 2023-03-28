Circa and EngageRocket Partner to Show Impact of Diversity Hiring

MILWAUKEE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce a formal partnership with EngageRocket, a leading employee engagement and performance software based in Asia that empowers companies to enable human connections at scale. Circa is partnering with EngageRocket to provide its U.S. customers and prospects access to their employee experience solutions to improve employee engagement and productivity.

The purpose of this partnership is to improve business outcomes across the shared customer base and support federal contractors' retention efforts with their employee experience software. EngageRocket will refer Circa's SaaS-based technology solutions to their customers while Circa offers its customers access to EngageRocket's employee experience and feedback solutions.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through meaningful partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa.

"By aligning with industry innovators like EngageRocket, we are able to reinforce our commitment to helping organizations build high-performing teams and accelerate their success," Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said.

"I'm excited that Circa's expertise in workforce diversification can now be complemented by EngageRocket's robust analytics to unlock a complete data-driven approach to HR from hire to retire," said CheeTung Leong, Co-founder of EngageRocket. "With this partnership, companies can expect to receive superior support in diversity hiring and see tangible returns throughout the lifecycle of those hires on their teams and the organization."

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About EngageRocket

EngageRocket provides employee engagement analytics and AI-powered performance feedback for mid-sized companies with remote and hybrid teams. Since 2016, companies across the world from all industries such as Sephora, Novartis, Toyota, and over 350,000 users rely on EngageRocket to drive sustainable people and business outcomes.

