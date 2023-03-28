COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW, SALON-QUALITY STYLERS

Professionally Designed to Elevate the At-Home Styling Experience, Made with Premium Ingredients in 100% Recyclable Bottles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's made-to-order home hair color brand, Colorsmith , adds five new premium styling products — Grooming Lotion, Styling Creme Paste, Flex Gel, Pomade, and Clay Creme — to help clients style with confidence and ease. Free from parabens, the stylers' scent features notes of citrus, fresh herbs, and patchouli.

"Our professional-grade formulas include premium active ingredients like Quinoa, Aloe Vera, and Kelp extract and are SLS and SLES free. With a sustainability focus, the packaging is made from 100% PCR and is 100% recyclable," said Dr. Greta Rose, CEO. "We're excited to now assist our clients from color application and maintenance to styling, giving them the best hair color, hair care and styling experience from start to finish," added Rose.

6.5 fl oz Grooming Lotion ($18) designed to increase manageability while reducing frizz and adding definition, leaving hair with a natural finish.

5 oz Styling Creme Paste ($18) starting as a cream but finishing as a paste, this universal styling product gives structure to textured styles, adds definition to curly hair types, and reduces frizz.

5 oz Flex Gel ($18) using a non-flaky formula, this flexible hold styling gel tames frizz, adds definition, and increases manageability to leave hair with a natural finish.

2.82 oz Pomade ($18) medium hold styler with a high shine finish for sleek styles.

2.82 oz Clay Creme ($18) clay styling product with the texture of a cream and a medium firm hold.

Colorsmith's new hair care line is available in the U.S. and most European countries including the UK , France , Germany , Spain , and Italy .

For more information about Colorsmith hair care or to create a color profile, please visit www.colorsmith.co . Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About Colorsmith:

Launched in 2020, Colorsmith offers men an entirely custom home hair color experience for natural-looking grey coverage on their terms. Each order includes custom color, personalized, easy-to-follow instructions, coloring tools and access to colorists who can help at every step of the way. Colorsmith was founded by the team behind award-winning hair color company eSalon , and is powered by state-of-the-art, dual-patented technology.

