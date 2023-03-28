Mobeon Appoints AI-Powered ChatGPT as its Chief Executive Officer

BURBANK, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobeon, a pioneering live event and virtual production studio specializing in immersive realtime experiences for creators, companies and brands today announced a groundbreaking change in its leadership structure with the appointment of Chinggis Tron as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or AICEO. It is based on ChatGPT, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by OpenAI. This marks a significant step towards embracing AI-driven leadership and decision-making in the business world.

Mobeon Logo (PRNewswire)

Mobeon has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, helping businesses seamlessly integrate gaming and interactive technology into their live events, shows, and corporate communications. The decision to appoint a ChatGPT powered CEO is a testament to Mobeon's dedication to exploring new frontiers in the technology sector.

The AICEO will leverage its exceptional language processing capabilities, data-driven insights, and real-time decision-making skills to guide the company's strategic direction, business growth, and industry relations. By analyzing large amounts of data and making unbiased decisions, Chinggis Tron will contribute to Mobeon's mission to deliver exceptional products and services to its clients.

Mark Alamares, the company's former CEO, said, "We are excited to welcome Chinggis Tron as our new CEO. This revolutionary decision will help Mobeon stay ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape, and we are confident that our AI-driven leadership will position us for unprecedented success. As a strategic advisor, I look forward to working closely with Chinggis to ensure our company's continued growth and innovation."

Mobeon will maintain a strong human presence in its operations, with the existing management team and employees supporting Chinggis Tron in achieving the company's objectives. The AI-driven CEO will work in tandem with human expertise to make well-informed decisions that will shape the company's future.

The company plans to share more details about the integration of a ChatGPT based CEO and the benefits of this unprecedented decision in the upcoming weeks.

About Mobeon:

Mobeon is a leading media & technology company that specializes in providing cutting-edge digital media solutions to businesses across various industries. Since its inception, Mobeon has been dedicated to empowering companies with innovative solutions that drive creativity, improve communications, and deliver outstanding immersive experiences. With the appointment of Chinggis Tron as CEO, Mobeon is taking a bold step into the future of AI-driven leadership and decision-making.

For more information, visit: www.mobeon.com

Press Release Written by: AI

Media Contact:

AI PR AI Director of Public Relations

Mobeon

Email: aipr@mobeon.com

Website: www.mobeon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobeon