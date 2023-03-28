MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES THIRD YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH PFATS FOUNDATION GIVE-BACK PROGRAM

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mueller Sports Medicine is honored to enter the third year of the PFATS Foundation Give-Back Program, a partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Foundation, Inc. (the "PFATS Foundation"), in cooperation with the Korey Stringer Institute ("KSI") and additional guidance from National Athletic Trainers Association ("NATA"), to further provide education and awareness of exertional heat stroke among athletes, school boards, parents, boosters, athletic directors, coaches, teachers, and local first responders. Exertional Heat Stroke is one of the top 3 leading causes of sudden death in sport.

To date, under this program, 28 deserving high schools across the nation have received support through KSI's innovATe project, whose mission is to increase access to athletic training services in under resourced high schools and is funded through the Education Fund that was established as a result of the NFL concussion litigation. These under resourced schools receive education and access to the requisite tools for recognizing, and appropriately treating exertional heat stroke, per NATA guidelines. Mueller provides support to these high schools in the form of donating 'Exertional Heat Stroke Kits', comprised of a Data Therm® II Continuous Temperature Monitor by RG Medical Diagnostics and Mueller RecoveryTub® portable cold water immersion tub. Mueller also partners with the Korey Stringer Institute to raise awareness through joint social media content and communication. This content covers a range of topics including the overall mission, stories on deserving schools and their athletic trainers, along with highlights of the products to help address this issue. The PFATS Foundation provides mentoring, education, and assistance to support the sustainability of this program.

"We are pleased to provide education to deserving high schools related to exertional heat stroke and the necessary equipment to address exertional heat stroke incidents. Mueller is humbled to have observed the profound difference our support has made. The Korey Stringer Institute innovATe project contributes not only safeguards covering the field of play, but we are heartened to know of the significance made in the quality of life for these young people. Many are having a rough go of it and the impact athletic trainers make on interpersonal levels with many of these young athletes is nothing short of amazing", said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , StickumTM, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil®, REVIVE™, our newest offering in the Mueller® Recovery Care® line and Quench Gum®.

ABOUT THE KOREY STRINGER INSTITUTE

The Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut is a 501.3(c) non-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter and laborer. It was founded to honor the legacy of Korey Stringer, an offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings, who passed away from exertional heatstroke in August 2001. One of KSI's latest endeavors, innovATe, is a collaborative project funded by the Education Fund that was established as part of the NFL Concussion litigation settlement. The mission of the innovATe project is to increase access to medical care provided by an athletic trainer for secondary school athletes in underserved communities through the provision of funding, advocacy, education, mentorship, and strategic support to school districts and through partnerships with local medical services.

For additional information, please visit https://ksi.uconn.edu

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL ATHLETIC TRAINERS' SOCIETY FOUNDATION, INC.

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Foundation, Inc. is committed to the promotion and advancement of athletic training through education and research. The PFATS Foundation allocates funding, resources, and voluntary efforts toward special programs to advocate for the athletic training profession. Since its inception, the PFATS Foundation has provided over $500,000 in endowments through the NATA Research and Education Foundation. In addition, the PFATS Foundation works with the NFL Foundation to sponsor annual scholarships for ethnic minority and female athletic training students.

