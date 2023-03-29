NSM Insurance Group Acquires Equipment Insurance Specialist, Acquis

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquis, Europe's leading provider of specialist insurance programs to the asset finance market, today announced it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by NSM Insurance Group, a global leader in specialty insurance with more than $1.5B in premium across 25+ niche insurance programs. For over 30 years, NSM has specialized in investing in a broad portfolio of insurance companies in the U.S. and Europe.

Acquis went through an MBO process in 2019 when they were backed by specialist private equity investor Dunedin LLP. Subsequently, Acquis was able to accelerate its growth plans, tripling the size of its workforce, acquiring 46 customers, launching 50 additional insurance programs and increasing turnover by 47 percent within three years. This new investment will ensure Acquis is well placed to achieve its growth ambitions, expanding its solutions and services in existing and new territories.

"This investment from NSM Insurance Group marks a significant opportunity for Acquis to meet the increased demand we are witnessing for our products, and to continue to develop our market-leading insurance solutions for the asset finance market," said Nick Leader, Acquis CEO. "NSM is a perfect fit for Acquis, they understand our market and are as ambitious about our growth potential as we are. This deal will enable the continued development of our people, processes and systems and will allow us to galvanize our growth plans. NSM's confidence in Acquis is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in building the company we are today."

Geof McKernan, CEO and Founder of NSM Insurance Group, added: "We are entrepreneurs at heart and we seize compelling opportunities to partner with high-performing companies with significant growth opportunity. We are excited to further expand in Europe and the U.S. with the acquisition of Acquis — the leader in innovative solutions for the finance and leasing industry. We look forward to partnering with Nick and his team and providing them with our state-of-the-art resources and capacity to help take their business to new heights."

The closing is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.5 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands in the U.S. and U.K. focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational; medical stop-loss; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

About Acquis

Acquis is the largest provider of specialist insurance programs for leased equipment in Europe. Leading asset finance brands and leasing companies across 16 European countries rely on Acquis' outsourced insurance solutions to enhance their asset finance offering, deliver customer value and increase revenue. For more information, visit acquisinsurance.com

