Property Inspect Launches Integration With PointClickCare, Streamlining Senior Housing Compliance Inspections 

Partnership to better enable the long-term health of senior care residents and the facilities they live in.

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Inspect, the award-winning property inspection and operations app, is pleased to announce its integration with PointClickCare Technologies , a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real–time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey.

The integration marks a significant step forward for the senior housing industry as it will further enhance the efficiency and safety of senior living facilities by streamlining the work of operation teams and senior housing providers.

The senior housing industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly following the pandemic. With senior living facilities housing some of the most vulnerable members of our society, it's essential that these facilities are regularly inspected to ensure they meet safety standards and residents are receiving quality care.

Together, Property Inspect and PointClickCare can help to reduce the time and resources required to conduct inspections, making the process more efficient and effective while adding accountability and transparency to facility operations.

Ray Costello, Director of US Sales, Property Inspect, comments:

"Compliance is an important part of senior housing, so our innovative approach to streamlining and automating senior housing operations is designed to enhance compliance at every level, giving caregivers and staff access to tools for effective collaboration, communication and insight.

"Through the app, senior housing providers are able to document unit conditions and track/manage maintenance issues, allowing for swift identification and resolution of hazards and maintenance issues. Senior care facilities can now be confident in their compliance while at the same time ensuring the safety and comfort of their residents, improving productivity and mitigating the chance of error."

Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare, comments:

"Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus. With the help of our Marketplace Partners, like Property Inspect, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

