SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS & CÎROC INTRODUCE NEW LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOR, CÎROC HONEY MELON

Smooth and full-bodied, the taste of CÎROC Honey Melon evokes the simple pleasures of the traditional country club experience but opens it up to a more inclusive generation.

CÎROC Honey Melon will reimagine the Country Club at Soho Desert House with lineup of DJs and unlimited food & beverages.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean "Diddy" Combs and the makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announce the launch of their newest flavor-infused innovation, CÎROC Honey Melon just in time for summer. The leaders behind CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka welcome the new breed of country club where everyone's invited.

The limited-edition flavor will launch with the "No Reservations Needed" campaign, featuring visuals that portray a reimagined country club experience explored through the lens of a diverse group of young adults that challenge the concept of class and exclusivity in a modern world where everyone is invited. Combs continues to be a cultural leader in the vodka category, building on his history of innovation in partnership with CÎROC, adding to his proven track record of being a pioneer in the spirits industry.

"From developing the flavor and making sure it has a taste that's undeniable, to perfecting every detail of the packaging and design, our focus with CÎROC Honey Melon was to deliver a special premium product that is truly innovative in the category," said Sean "Diddy'' Combs. "We have established a history of excellence and with the launch of this limited flavor, we will continue setting the standard as a luxury spirits brand."

CÎROC Honey Melon is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes, brimming with subtle notes of melon, honey and other natural flavors, culminating in a taste experience that is both boldly distinct and elegantly smooth. Encased in an emerald-hued bottle that embodies old-school grandeur with a modern twist, CÎROC Honey Melon revitalizes the appeal for a more inclusive generation.

Featuring bright, vibrant flavors and distinguished packaging, CÎROC Honey Melon continues the tradition of excellence and elite craftsmanship that has defined the premium spirit's brand. The carefully crafted medley of seasonal flavors invites everyone to soak in the smoothness, elegance, and sophistication of the spirit, while welcoming the world to an experience that disrupts traditional notions of class and luxury.

"Everyone has a seat at the country club with CÎROC Honey Melon," said Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America. "The lively flavor of CÎROC Honey Melon masterfully evokes the grandeur and elegance of the traditional country club experience but throws the doors wide open to anyone and everyone."

To kick off the arrival of the new flavor, CÎROC invites consumers to experience the newest flavor innovation first-hand in Palm Springs during one of the biggest weekends of festival season. Beginning April 14th, consumers will be invited to a one-of-a-kind weekend experience that will feature unlimited food & beverage offerings and a lineup of special guest DJs that will reimagine the country club at Soho Desert House. To learn more about Soho Desert House, please visit sohohouse.com.

A slate of events will be unveiled throughout the spring season to bring the effervescence of Honey Melon spirits to all celebrations. CÎROC invites you to experience modern luxury with the new inclusive country club, where you're always on the Honey Melon guest list – #NoReservationsNeeded.

Try CÎROC Honey Melon with club soda or fruit juice, or serve up a signature cocktail like the delicious Honey Melon Fizz:

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fresh Mint and Lemon Wheel

Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.

CÎROC Honey Melon will hit shelves nationwide starting April 2023 until supplies last. The suggested retail price is $29.99 and can be found at any retailer where spirits-based beverages are sold.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS and CÎROC PASSION. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

About Combs Spirits

Combs Spirits (CS) is a privately owned, premium spirits company created by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013. As part of the Combs Global portfolio, the company co-owns DeLeón Tequila and is responsible for all strategic marketing for CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, both in partnership with Diageo. CS is focused on delivering high impact growth driven product development strategies that promote a healthy business structure while highlighting social responsibility - and has become known for its bold business moves, energetic marketing and history-making success.

