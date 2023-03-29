Whirlpool Corporation named one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has been recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. The inaugural list celebrates companies that have demonstrated success across three areas, including product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

"A spirit of innovation is embedded in our culture and we are proud to be named one of Fortune's most innovative companies," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corp. "With a diverse and growing product portfolio across several trusted U.S. brands, this recognition is a testament to our employees who work tirelessly to create innovative solutions that improve life at home for consumers."

For more than 111 years, Whirlpool Corp.'s innovation strategy has changed how people around the world care for their families and loved ones — from cooking and entertaining to laundry and household chores. The company is committed to sustainable manufacturing, environmental and social responsibility, leading-edge design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and leveraging emerging digital technologies.

"From the first electric wringer washer in 1911 to our current line-up of leading-edge home appliances, we are obsessed with developing technology that is purposeful in saving time or eliminating work for consumers," said Roberto H. Campos, senior vice president of Whirlpool Corp.'s Global Product Organization. "The best and the brightest engineers and designers, collaborating globally on shared appliance architectures, have been able to unleash innovation in its truest sense and help shape the modern home."

In the past two years, Whirlpool Corp. launched several innovative new products, including the Maytag® Pet Pro System , the Whirlpool 2 in 1 Washer with Removable Agitator , a revolutionary large capacity third rack for dishwashers , and added air fry functionality to select smart ovens via an over-the-air update. The company also announced it plans to bring Matter support to its smart appliance models and continues to find innovative solutions to accelerate its ESG strategy, most recently announcing Zero Waste to Landfill Gold or Platinum status (self-certification) at 29 of 29 large manufacturing sites worldwide.

To develop the list, Fortune partnered with Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey internal and external stakeholders who have direct exposure to company processes, products, and culture. Statista also worked with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

