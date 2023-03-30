JCET Accelerates Technology Upgrades and Transformation in 2022, Maintaining a Leading Edge in High Value-added Applications

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 8.98 billion , an increase of 4.6% year-on-year.

Generated RMB 1.63 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.24 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.39 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.78 billion .

Earnings per share was RMB 0.44 , as compared to RMB 0.49 in Q4 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 33.76 billion , an increase of 10.7% year-on-year. A record high in the company's history.

Generated RMB 6.01 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 3.81 billion , free cash flow was RMB 2.20 billion .

Net profit was RMB 3.23 billion , a record high in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 1.82 , as compared to RMB 1.72 in 2021.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. According to the financial report, in 2022 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 33.76 billion, an increase of 10.7% year-on-year, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 3.23 billion, an increase of 9.2% year-on-year.

In 2022, JCET's pioneering efforts in advanced packaging and testing technology and manufacturing continued to yield results. The company has honed its core technological capabilities through in-depth collaboration with global customers, forming a differentiating competitive advantage. The company's XDFOI™ high-density multi-dimensional heterogeneous integration chiplet technologies have entered the stage of high volume manufacturing (HVM). The company now provides multiple customers with HVM advanced packaging solutions for 4D millimeter-wave radar. During the reporting period, the profit and revenue contributed by high-performance, high-density system-level packaging technology and fan-out wafer-level packaging technology showed solid growth year-on-year. The revenue share of high-value-added products such as computing electronics and automotive electronics also continued to grow. Revenue from automotive electronics increased by 85% year-on-year in 2022, while computing electronics increased by 46% year-on-year. The company gained more test businesses in areas such as 5G RF, automotive chips, high-performance computing chips, and related business attributing to a revenue increase of 25% year-on-year. Over the past three years, the company has achieved positive free cash flow for 13 consecutive quarters through continuous improvement in profitability and asset structure, improvement in cash flow capacity, and a decrease in its asset-to-liability ratio.

Always being customer-centric, JCET has comprehensively and continuously improved its production and service quality and has been highly recognized by customers and other parties around the world. At the same time, the company continues to optimize its production capacity structure and actively meet customers' medium and long-term needs. The construction of the Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Project has steadily progressed. In order to further strengthen the product research and development capabilities in the field of cutting-edge technology, the company completed an increase of capital to RMB 1 billion for its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd. The construction of an Industry 4.0 intelligent new plant in the company's South Korea factory has been completed, and the Singapore factory has achieved a series of automated production and technological upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "In 2022, the company overcame adverse external factors such as shrinking demand in the end consumer market, and completed new technology developments in the fields of automotive electronics, high-performance computing, and other fields as well as the HVM of new products from several world-renowned customers, laying a solid foundation for the company's high-quality development in the future. Since the fourth quarter of 2022, the downward pressure on consumer markets such as mobile phones has remained significant, and the global IC industry is still in a typical downward cycle. JCET is actively utilizing its flexible global layout and the adjustment period in which revenue and profit margins are under short-term pressure to accelerate the active transformation of back-end chip manufacturing processes to high performance, as well as the automation and intelligent upgrade of production lines, to provide sufficient preparation for the global market recovery in the near future, and a new round of application demand growth."

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2022 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)















RMB in millions

































Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











2,459

2,761 Trading financial assets











4,316

2,670 Derivative financial assets











18

5 Accounts receivable











3,689

4,271 Receivables financing











59

28 Prepayments











110

183 Other receivables











61

77 Inventories











3,152

3,193 Assets classified as held for sale











0

99 Other current assets











279

130 Total current assets











14,143

13,417 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











40

38 Long-term equity investments











765

770 Other equity investments











440

418 Investment properties











89

93 Fixed assets











19,517

18,424 Construction in progress











807

661 Right-of-use assets











578

622 Intangible assets











483

447 Goodwill











2,210

2,023 Long-term prepaid expenses











28



Deferred tax assets











247

185 Other non-current assets











61

1 Total non-current assets











25,265

23,682 Total assets











39,408

37,099



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,174

2,193 Derivative financial liabilities











0

2 Notes payable











339

579 Accounts payable











4,634

5,298 Contract liabilities











214

458 Employee benefits payable











984

1,062 Taxes and surcharges payable











210

235 Other payables











378

414 Liabilities classified as held for sale











0

45 Current portion of long-term liabilities











3,096

1,052 Other current liabilities











4

3 Total current liabilities











11,033

11,341 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











2,721

3,751 Lease liabilities











562

568 Long-term employee benefits payable











14

20 Deferred income











340

337 Deferred tax liabilities











40

82 Other non-current liabilities











55

0 Total non-current liabilities











3,732

4,758 Total liabilities











14,765

16,099 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,780

1,780 Capital reserves











15,080

14,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income











400

(281) Surplus reserves











229

174 Unappropriated profit











7,154

4,334 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











24,643

20,991 Minority shareholders











0

9 Total equity











24,643

21,000 Total liabilities and equity











39,408

37,099

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Revenue



8,984

8,585

33,762

30,502 Less: Cost of sales



7,688

6,882

28,010

24,887 Taxes and surcharges



20

19

90

77 Selling expenses



42

49

184

194 Administrative expenses



95

299

900

1,042 Research and development expenses



333

326

1,313

1,186 Finance expenses



137

29

126

206 Including: Interest expenses



64

43

207

313 Interest income



10

4

31

37 Add: Other income



53

35

191

170 Investment income / (loss)



63

16

128

315 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



1

(291)

(5)

(6) Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



0

11

0

0 Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



3

(12)

(37)

(12) Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



17

9

34

23 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(131)

(216)

(257)

(268) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



6

2

48

32 Operating profit / (loss)



680

826

3,246

3,170 Add: Non-operating income



2

12

47

18 Less: Non-operating expenses



1

7

2

18 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



681

831

3,291

3,170 Less: Income tax expenses



(98)

(13)

60

210 Net profit / (loss)



779

844

3,231

2,960 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



779

844

3,231

2,960 Classified by ownership



0











Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



779

843

3,231

2,958 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

1

0

2 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



6,430

3,544

4,334

1,518 Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation



55

53

55

53 Cash dividends payable



0

0

356

89 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



7,154

4,334

7,154

4,334 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(151)

(120)

680

(197) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(151)

(120)

680

(197) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



7

(14)

(7)

(13) Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



1

(2)

1

(1) Change in the fair value of other equity investments



6

(12)

(8)

(12) Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(158)

(106)

687

(184) Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0

0

0

(21) Cash flow hedge reserve



23

10

(4)

2 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(181)

(116)

691

(165) Total comprehensive income



628

724

3,911

2,763 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



628

723

3,911

2,761 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

1

0

2 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.44

0.49

1.82

1.72 Diluted earnings per share



0.43

0.49

1.81

1.72

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



11,033

9,611

36,233

32,445 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



34

49

307

389 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



103

30

321

237 Total cash inflows from operating activities



11,170

9,690

36,861

33,071 Cash payments for goods and services



8,458

6,031

25,604

20,445 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,019

937

4,275

4,265 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



(152)

19

543

608 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



213

68

427

324 Total cash outflows from operating activities



9,538

7,055

30,849

25,642 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,632

2,635

6,012

7,429 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



4,151

3,281

12,701

6,133 Cash receipts from investment income



33

20

89

33 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



(3)

10

107

271 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0

0

30

0 Other cash receipts relating to investing activities



0

10

0

10 Total cash inflows from investing activities



4,181

3,321

12,927

6,447 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,236

1,345

3,924

4,358 Cash payments for investments



4,300

4,029

14,361

8,405 Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,536

5,374

18,285

12,763 Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,355)

(2,053)

(5,358)

(6,316) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0

0

0

4,965 Cash receipts from borrowings



2,255

2,524

5,216

7,153 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0

(347)

0

0 Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,255

2,177

5,216

12,118 Cash repayments for debts



2,523

3,099

5,053

11,613 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



29

26

524

392 Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries



0

3

0

3 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



(71)

(166)

687

605 Total cash outflows from financing activities



2,481

2,959

6,264

12,610 Net cash flows from financing activities



(226)

(782)

(1,048)

(492) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(10)

(17)

84

(25) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



41

(217)

(310)

596 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,412

2,980

2,763

2,167 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,453

2,763

2,453

2,763

