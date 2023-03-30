King County Library System Named Finalist for 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced today that the King County Library System (KCLS) is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. KCLS is the only institution in Washington to be selected as a finalist for this award.

The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for this national honor. Our mission is to establish meaningful connections and foster inclusive communities across all 50 of our libraries," said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. "KCLS is dedicated to offering our patrons the necessary resources, information, and services to build critical skills, navigate life's challenges, and flourish in their communities. This recognition only strengthens our commitment to these goals, and we look forward to continuing to serve our patrons with excellence."

"So many museums and libraries across the country are committed to providing programs that are vital to the health and growth of engaged communities. We are very proud to announce the 30 finalists for this year's IMLS National Medal," said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. "These institutions represent the best of what museums and libraries do for their communities."

National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.

About the King County Library System

Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves nearly 1.6 million people. In 2022, residents checked out 7.9 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.

About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts

