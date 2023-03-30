S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized for Multiple Industry and Leadership Awards focused on Innovation and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that it has been recognized by the A-Team Insight Innovation Awards and the WatersTechnology Women in Technology and Data Awards across multiple firm-wide and leadership categories:

Most Innovative Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, A-Team Insight Innovation Awards

Most innovative sanctions and PEPs data solution, A-Team Insight Innovation Awards

Above and Beyond Award: Justine Iverson , Head of S&P Global Marketplace – WatersTechnology Women in Technology and Data Awards

EDM Professional of the Year Award: Xiaodan Zhang , Head of Business Performance Strategy for Software Solutions - WatersTechnology Women in Technology and Data Awards

"We are delighted that S&P Global Market Intelligence has been recognized with multiple awards that highlight our exceptional leaders and our commitment to an inclusive workplace," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I am especially thrilled for Justine and Xiaodan for their well-deserved recognitions as leaders of our business, as talented women in finance, and for their contributions in delivering immense value to our clients and business."

Sujatha Zafar, Head of DEI for S&P Global Market Intelligence added: "We view diversity, equity and inclusion as an accelerator to our business strategy and we are honored by the recognitions of our leaders and our progress on diversity. We are proud to foster an environment that prioritizes attracting and retaining the best talent from all backgrounds, and enables our people to bring their whole selves to work."

The A-Team Innovation Awards recognize companies that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value innovative solutions to financial institutions in capital markets and the Women in Technology and Data Awards, hosted by WatersTechnology, recognizes and promotes women who occupy technology and data roles across the capital markets.

Our people define our culture, one where unique perspectives are valued and collaboration drives forward our success. At Market Intelligence, we believe that diversity fuels creativity, equity unlocks opportunity and inclusion drives growth as we look towards powering global markets.

S&P Global Market Intelligence was recognized for its efforts to embed and elevate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in its business strategy, with key DEI metrics measured via quarterly management scorecards. The organization's sanctions screening offering that was recognized by the A-Team Innovation awards provides access to timely and reliable data to help customers comply with sanctions policies.

