MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control ("VRC") a leading national records and information management provider, is proud to announce that it has updated its sub-brand logos. The new logo designs better represent the company's suite of high-quality information management solutions that cover the entire information lifecycle—from document capture to secure disposition.

Vital Records Control ("VRC") Refreshes Sub-brand Logos To Represent Information Lifecycle

"We wanted a way to visually represent the comprehensive suite of services we provide our customers," said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC. "The new sub-brand logos illustrate how all the individual pieces come together to provide our customers with best-in-class service throughout the information lifecycle."

The core brands under the VRC® umbrella include VitalScan® for enterprise content management ; VitalChart®, a health information management solution specializing in release of information services ; VitalRecords™ for secure document storage; and VitalShred® for secure document destruction . Together, the new sub-brand logos are designed to create a seamless customer experience across all phases of the information lifecycle.

For over three decades, VRC has provided high-quality information governance services and technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of health-care organizations, legal firms, retail companies, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

About Vital Records Control ("VRC")

VRC Companies, LLC. dba Vital Records Control ("VRC") is a national records and information management (RIM) solutions leader. VRC helps clients reduce costs and increase productivity throughout the information lifecycle. With its commitment to high-quality solutions and exceptional service, VRC has become the trusted partner for businesses seeking compliant and cost-effective management of their physical and digital information assets.

Contact:

Rachel Pruitt

Director of Marketing

901-310-2005

rpruitt@vrcnetwork.com

