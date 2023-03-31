VP OF ADMISSIONS, RYAN YOUNG, PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

TUSCON, Ariz., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabino Recovery is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Young from VP of Admissions to Executive Director. Ryan's promotion is a natural next step in the evolution of Sabino Recovery.

Ryan Young has been with Sabino Recovery since 2020 and has been an integral part of the admissions team since then. In his role as VP of Admissions, Ryan's dedication to Sabino's individualized treatment model has led to the growth of the Admissions Department while maintaining the highest level of patient care. Ryan has a deep understanding of the complexities of trauma and addiction treatment and has worked tirelessly to ensure that every patient that comes through Sabino Recovery receives the best possible care.

As Executive Director, Ryan will oversee all aspects of Sabino Recovery's operations, including admissions, clinical services, and program development. His passion for helping those struggling with trauma and addiction, combined with his leadership skills and business acumen, make him the perfect choice for this position.

Under Ryan's leadership, the Admissions Team has more than doubled the average number of residents. Sabino's CEO Thomas Isbell, and Chairman of the Board, Roy Serpa, have an eye on the future of Sabino. With growth steps in place, they aim to continue expanding Sabino's reach and to help as many people as possible with Sabino's trauma-focused recovery model. "Ryan has been an incredible asset to Sabino Recovery since he joined the team," said CEO Thomas Isbell. "Watching Ryan grow as a person, husband, and father has been amazing to watch. He has embodied everything we are looking for in a leader at Sabino Recovery."

Ryan is excited to take on this new challenge and is committed to ensuring that Sabino Recovery remains at the forefront of trauma and addiction treatment. "I am honored to be promoted to Executive Director and am looking forward to working closely with the entire Sabino team to continue providing the best possible care to our patients," said Ryan. "Working with a team so dedicated to each other and the residents is why I love coming to work every day," Ryan said. "I'm so grateful to call Sabino my home and even more excited for what the future has in store for us!"

Roy Serpa, Sabino Recovery's Chairman of the Board, stated, "When I think of Ryan, I truly think of a leader constantly setting the example of servant leadership to his team and all other Sabino Recovery employees." Ryan has brought his personal and professional experience to Sabino Recovery. He is dedicated to growing his team and continuing his part in expanding Sabino's reach in the recovery world.

Located in Tucson, AZ, Sabino Recovery offers world-class trauma, mental health, and addiction residential treatment programs, focused on individualized care in a private and comfortable setting. We pride ourselves in our expertise at identifying and treating trauma and addictions through viewing the entire person, not just the symptoms. Our clinically sophisticated team collaborates with each person to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific presenting circumstances. Our integrative model provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to transcend their maladaptive patterns of behavior to reconnect with their authentic selves.

