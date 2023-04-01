Stratolaunch Completes Third Captive Carry Flight with Talon-A Vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC announces it has successfully completed a third captive carry flight of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0. The flight was the tenth for the company's launch platform Roc and marks the beginning of routine flight operations in Vandenberg Space Force Base's Western Range off California's central coast.

Stratolaunch's Roc launch aircraft takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port on its tenth flight and third captive carry with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-1, on April 1, 2023. Credit: Stratolaunch/Matt Hartman (PRNewswire)

The flight, which lasted a total of five hours, performed risk reduction by practicing a variety of separation profiles and confirming telemetry between Roc and Talon-A vehicles and Vandenberg Space Force Base's communication assets, assuring that back-up telemetry data collection will occur during future flight tests.

Pending results of post-flight data analysis, the team will progress toward a separation test in the coming weeks, enabling the company to perform its first hypersonic flight in 2023.

"This third captive carry accomplished data collection and verification of hardware that further builds confidence and reduces risks for our upcoming release test of our separation vehicle, known as TA-0. The team also practiced the release sequence, enabling us to collect important data regarding how the Stratolaunch Talon Launch System performs during this dynamic phase of flight," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer for Stratolaunch.

"We thank the Western Range, Vandenberg Space Force Base for their outstanding support of our mission. Their partnership is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when private and government organizations come together to accomplish a mutually beneficial goal. We look forward to working together during our future operations pursuing hypersonic flight," he said.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Stratolaunch's Roc launch aircraft takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port on its tenth flight and third captive carry with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-1, on April 1, 2023. Credit: Stratolaunch/Matt Hartman (PRNewswire)

Stratolaunch’s mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratolaunch