4x GRAMMY®-NOMINATED R&B SUPERSTAR KEM CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF BEING SIGNED TO THE MOTOWN LABEL WITH HIS DEBUT MEMOIR AND FIRST LIVE ALBUM

Share My Life : A Journey of Love, Faith and Redemption TO BE Published By Simon & Schuster – TOMORROW, APRIL 4, 2023

Anniversary – The Live Album Out Friday, April 7, 2023 – On Motown Records

KEM + LEDISI CURRENTLY ON THEIR "SOUL II SOUL TOUR" WITH SPECIAL GUEST MUSIQ SOULCHILD

KEM ON ABC'S "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" WATCH HERE: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/Culture/video/kem-talks-new-book-share-life-performs-gma-98313757

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time GRAMMY®-nominated R&B superstar KEM, one of the most distinctive and vital voices in music today, commemorates his 20th anniversary of being signed to the Motown label with two new career firsts: the release of his first book, and his first live album. He kicked-off a monthlong celebration this morning with an interview and performance on ABC's "Good Morning America," and tomorrow, he will appear with Tamron Hall on her Emmy Award®-winning daytime talk show "Tamron Hall Show."

KEM prepares to share his life with fans tomorrow, April 4, with the release of his revealing and inspiring memoir, Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption, published by Simon and Schuster. Share My Life, also the title of one of his #1 hit singles, traces KEM's transformative journey from childhood to homelessness to internationally renowned singer-songwriter.

Known for his smooth and impeccable style, KEM's journey to the stage is nothing short of inspiring. Praised by Kirkus Reviews as a "forthright chronicle of hard-won success," Share My Life chronicles KEM's incredible journey of self-discovery. As a young man, KEM's mother was never without a beer in her hand, and his relationship with his father was oddly tense. Emotionally starved, he internalized harmful feelings, which eventually led to him spiraling and turning to alcohol and drug use in search of relief. While bouncing around to several homeless shelters and drug rehab centers, KEM perfected the songs that revitalized his spirit and would later appear on his first album, KEMISTRY, the cornerstone of a body of work that has touched millions, topped the music charts, and earned him a spot among the legendary icons etched atop Motown's marquee.

"Having the ability to be open and transparent about my life has not always been easy for me. I'm finally at a point where I'm at peace with who I am, I have a love-filled marriage and family life, and I've been able to positively impact some folks. I believe that, with the platform I hold, it's my responsibility to share my life - my hardships & my successes - so that I might encourage & inspire others." - KEM

ANNIVERSARY - THE LIVE ALBUM will be released on Friday, April 7, by Motown Records, KEM's label home for 20 years – since the February 2003 release of his debut album, KEMISTRY. Recorded in Fall 2022 at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, the new live album showcases the musical mastery and captivating vocals of one of the world's most treasured singer-songwriters. It includes powerful renditions of songs from throughout KEM's career, including his No. 1 hits, "Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "Nobody," "Lie To Me" and "Stuck On You." Pre-save the album here: Anniversary - The Live Album Pre-Save

"Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of my signing to the Motown label is exceptionally significant for me. As a young man creating music, only in my wildest dreams could I envision a life that could encapsulate the magnitude of a moment like this. My heart is filled with gratitude to my Motown family for having faith in my debut album, KEMISTRY, and continuing to support my musical journey of love. Having the last two decades of my career culminate in a live album recorded in Detroit, in the city and with the people who first heard "Love Calls" and helped put me on the map, is epic." - KEM

The SOUL II SOUL TOUR, KEM's co-headlining national arena run with Ledisi, featuring special guest Musiq Soulchild, resumes this Friday with a show at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center. The three R&B powerhouses originally toured together during KEM's 2011 INTIMACY TOUR. Tickets on sale now at musicbykem.com.

For all his life, KEM has been driven by the emotions involved in bringing his music to life. Today, the internationally renowned R&B singer-songwriter has to his credit: one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II); two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY; INTIMACY); four GRAMMY® nominations; and eight #1 hit singles ("Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "It's You," "Nobody," "Lie To Me," "Live Out Your Love," ft. Toni Braxton and "Stuck On You"), along with several sold-out national tours and international shows.

For more information, visit www.musicbykem.com and follow KEM on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

Track Listing – Anniversary The Live Album

1 Intro

2 Love Calls

3 My Favorite Thing

4 You're On My Mind

5 Nobody

6 Heaven

7 Stuck On You

8 Share My Life

9 Why Would You Stay

10 Lie to Me

11 I Can't Stop Lovin' You

12 Find Your Way (Back In My Life)

KEM + Ledisi – The Soul II Soul Tour

With Special Guest Musiq Soulchild

4/7 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center 4/8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 4/14 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena 4/15 Milwaukee, WI UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 4/21 Orlando, FL Addition Financial Arena 4/22 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum 5/5 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall 5/6 Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall 5/12 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Canes River Center Arena 5/13 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

