ATA Welcomes Jacqueline Gelb as Vice President of Energy and Environmental Affairs

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced it has hired Jacqueline Gelb as Vice President of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Today, the American Trucking Associations announced it has hired Jacqueline Gelb as Vice President of Energy and Environmental Affairs.“With the pace of innovation and regulation, accelerating, addressing environmental issues and energy is a top priority for trucking, and I can’t think of anyone more qualified to represent our industry’s vision for this future than Jacqueline,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. (PRNewswire)

"With the pace of innovation and regulation, accelerating, addressing environmental issues and energy is a top priority for trucking, and I can't think of anyone more qualified to represent our industry's vision for this future than Jacqueline," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Her expertise and experience make her a leading authority on the critical issues facing our industry and we are pleased that she is part of our team."

Gelb comes to ATA from Navistar Inc., where she had been vice president of government relations since 2017. Originally hired by Navistar in 2011, Gelb previously worked for Sen. Jim DeMint (R-South Carolina) as the senator's chief policy advisor on a number of issues including energy, the environment and transportation.

"This is an exciting time to be in the trucking industry. I'm looking forward to working with ATA's members, state and federal regulators and other stakeholders to ensure we realize the benefits of technology that is being deployed today and developed for the future to reach our industry's goals," Gelb said.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Trucking Associations