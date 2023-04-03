Fannie Mae Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR Award for Driving Positive Impact in Green Financing

Fannie Mae Recognized for Driving Adoption of Energy-Efficient Advancements in Housing

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the ninth consecutive year for Fannie Mae's Multifamily business and the third such recognition for the company's Single-Family business to be acknowledged for our outstanding contributions to increasing adoption of energy-efficiency improvements in housing.

Fannie Mae, an ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, is committed to creating positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes through mortgage finance. Leveraging its green financing business, Fannie Mae supports the single-family and multifamily housing markets by financing homes and multifamily communities that meet energy- and water-saving standards through green building programs and energy and water efficient improvements.

"We are proud to continue to lead the way with our work to advance sustainability efforts in multifamily housing, as our 2022 Multifamily Green Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) exceeded $9 billion," said Karyn Sper, Senior Director, Multifamily Green, Healthy Housing, and Duty to Serve, Fannie Mae. "Our Green Mortgage Loan programs make a positive impact in communities across the U.S. by creating environmental efficiencies that help increase affordability for renters nationwide.'"

Fannie Mae introduced its Multifamily Green Financing products to the market in 2011 and securitizes these loans as Green MBS. Since 2012, Fannie Mae has issued more than $110 billion in Multifamily Green MBS and continues to build on its mission to make affordable – and increasingly greener – housing accessible in both the multifamily and single-family markets.

The Single-Family business has been recognized each year as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year since the launch of Single-Family Green MBS in 2020. These Green Bonds include mortgage loans backed by single-family homes with green building certifications that meet or exceed the national program requirements for ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Version 3.0, which are, on average, 20% more efficient than single-family homes built to code.

"In 2022, Single-Family's Green MBS program surpassed $1 billion in annual issuances, and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to achieving positive outcomes by financing single-family homes that exceed energy- standards," said Arthur Johnson, Vice President, Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "We are honored that our ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency and the quality of single-family housing played a key role in this year's 2023 ENERGY STAR recognition."

Since its inception in 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped prevent a total of more than 2.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners saved American businesses and consumers 503 billion kilowatt hours and $34 billion dollars on their energy bills, while achieving broad emission reductions.

Find more information on Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green financing business, Single-Family Green MBS, and commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance.

