Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. Announces Reorganization and Appoints New Leadership

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. (MTHA) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc. (MTDA) merge into Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA)

Yasutoshi Kawakami appointed as new President of MTPA to continue driving growth in North America

Former MTPA President, Andy Fujimoto, returning to Japan to further support the growth of overseas parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that its U.S. parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. (MTHA) and their development entity, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc. (MTDA), have merged into MTPA, effective April 1, 2023. As part of the planned reorganization, Yasutoshi Kawakami has been appointed as the new President of MTPA focused on driving growth in North America, while former President, Atsushi "Andy" Fujimoto, will return to Japan to continue his career at MTPA's overseas parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

"I have been part of MTPC Group for decades, and I am honored to be appointed as the President of MTPA," said Yasutoshi Kawakami, President, MTPA. "This merger is part of our long-term vision to integrate our diverse group of U.S. companies, and I'm confident it will help us continue to advance our late-stage pipeline development while also focusing on providing continued support to the patient communities we currently serve."

The merger of these companies includes consolidation of all operations and business units making MTPA the only subsidiary of the Japanese parent company in the U.S. MTPA remains dedicated to improving the treatment landscape and creating hope for those living with debilitating diseases.

Mr. Kawakami has had an extensive career, holding various leadership roles in international and Japanese businesses. Over the last 30 years, he's played an integral role at MTPA's parent company in Japan. In addition to his appointment as President of MTPA, Mr. Kawakami is the Vice President, Head of U.S. and Europe Business, at MTPC tasked with leading the continued growth of global business, especially in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to the new appointment, Mr. Kawakami was the President of MTPA's former U.S. parent company, MTHA.

"During my tenure at MTPA, we accomplished a number of successful launches. The Company has grown exponentially and solidified our position and commitment to helping those with devastating diseases," said Andy Fujimoto, former President of MTPA. "I'm pleased with the appointment of Yasutoshi Kawakami as President of MTPA. His expertise in strategy and business development will lead the Company into the future and I look forward to the continued growth of MTPA with my full support from Japan."

MTPA will maintain its headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. The Mitsubishi Chemical Group has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is prioritizing work on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety, focusing on the disease areas of central nervous system and immuno-inflammation. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

