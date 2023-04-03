Move More Freely with CEP Compression's New Orthopedic Products

WHITSETT, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEP Compression , a world leader in compression products for athletes, announces their new line of orthopedic products including the Knee Sleeve, Ankle Sleeve, Achilles Sleeve, and Plantar Sleeve. These new products will benefit joints, muscles, and tendons with added support and security. Available in LIGHT, MID, and MAX support levels, with different compression strengths. CEP ortho products encourage healing by promoting circulation and increasing blood flow while reducing swelling and discomfort.

The MAX Support products provide the level of support and stability needed for recovery from serious injuries, and offer relief from severe, acute pain. Along with medi compression, this product lineup is equipped with ergonomically designed silicone inserts and strategically placed reinforcement elements.

MAX Support Compression Knee Sleeve - MSRP: $69.95

MAX Support Compression Ankle Sleeve - MSRP: $69.95

MAX Support Compression Achilles Sleeve - MSRP: $69.95

In the MID Support level, CEP has developed a lineup of products perfect for keeping athletes in the game. These provide the perfect amount of support with graduated compression profiles built anatomically and specifically for ailments of the knee, plantar, ankle, and achilles. The MID Support products support weakened joints from past/moderate injuries and relieve moderate pain and inflammation.

MID Support Compression Knee Sleeve – MSRP: $39.95

MID Support Patella Strap – MSRP: $39.95

MID Support Compression Ankle Sleeve – MSRP: $29.95

MID Support Compression Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve – MSRP: $29.95 (Single) $44.95 (Pair)

The LIGHT Support level consists of the LIGHT Support Compression Knee Sleeve – MSRP: $29.95. This is the most flexible knee sleeve meant for relief from minor injuries and mild pain. This sleeves' light design makes it a perfect option for all day wear and applies enough pressure to reduce inflammation without any bulk or restriction of movement.

For more information on CEP Compression, and to check out the full Ortho line, visit cepcompression.com.

About CEP Compression:

CEP is a premium sportswear brand that offers a wide range of products from compression socks and tights, to shorts and shirts for running, training, hiking and skiing. CEP began production of high-tech compression socks for athletes in 2007 based on the medical expertise of its parent company, medi®, a leading global manufacturer of medical compression products. Backed by science and trusted by doctors and Olympic athletes, our German-engineered products are created with integrity & designed with athletes in mind.

