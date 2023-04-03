Noodles & Company Continues to Expand its Loyalty Program with Extra Goodness, a New Loyalty Perk that offers Daily Rewards to all Noodles Rewards Members

As brands across the industry modify rewards programs, Noodles brings Extra Goodness to the table to serve guests even more Uncommon Goodness

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally-inspired dishes made fresh to order, announced today the launch of Extra Goodness, the Company's latest addition to its Noodles Rewards program, which has 4.5 million members and growing. Extra Goodness is a new perk available within Noodles' existing loyalty program that allows Rewards members to redeem new freebies and discounts daily . Noodles created Extra Goodness to deliver on its mission to make its most loyal guests feel valued and appreciated through an uncommonly good loyalty program that continually gives back.

Extra Goodness in Action

Noodles is introducing an "always on" perk that Rewards members can redeem once daily. With every daily purchase, Rewards members can apply their Extra Goodness offer to their order at checkout in the app, online, or in-restaurant by scanning their Noodles Rewards barcode. New perks may include a percentage or dollar off the total order, a free upgrade, or a free add-on, and even more delectable offers. Better yet, Extra Goodness never takes a day off, which means once a daily offer is issued and redeemed, it is replenished the next day.

"The growth and strength of the Noodles Rewards program has been incredible, and we're dedicated to finding new ways to give back to our Rewards members," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "As many brands across the industry make meaningful changes to their rewards programs, we are committed to adding extra value and Extra Goodness to the perks we offer our members. This is our way of spreading Uncommon Goodness and providing our Rewards members with exceptional guest service, craveable food, and best in class rewards."

Industry-Leading Rewards

With Extra Goodness, perks are issued daily and complement the other Rewards members can redeem with Noodles Rewards. The outpour of positive responses Noodles has received from its Rewards members is a testament to the value the program brings. Noodles' digital innovation and presence has grown significantly in recent years, 54% of company-wide sales come through Noodles digital channels and the Noodles Rewards members alone drive 25% of the brand's total sales. The strength in these numbers is due to Noodles' constant innovation and attentiveness to the wants and needs of its guests.

Join Noodles Rewards Today

Guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. The uncommonly good offers don't stop there —upon signing up, new members receive a free entree after their first purchase using their news Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/ .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

