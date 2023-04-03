Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy Expands U.S. Footprint

Consumer demand spurs growth of Stella Rosa's first spirit to new markets

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa, the #1 imported wine brand in the U.S., is expanding distribution of their award-winning inaugural spirit, Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy, to new states – Arizona, Nevada, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Washington and Hawaii – by April 15. In its first six months, the product sold 50,000 cases nationwide with major success in top markets such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, San Diego, and Jacksonville. Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy will now be available in 21 markets nationwide.

"We are overwhelmed with the positive response we've received from consumers and are thrilled to expand our retail footprint to help meet consumer demand," said Steve Riboli, President of Riboli Family Wines. "We heard stories of customers crossing state lines to get their hands on our Brandy or purchasing multiple if they spotted it during their travels."

In September, Stella Rosa Brandy launched with an impressive and sleek marketing campaign coupled by a celebrity endorsement from grammy-award-winning singer and actress, Brandy Norwood. The product quickly became known as "The Spirit of Stella Rosa" to seasoned and new consumers of the renowned Stella Rosa brand.

Stella Rosa's Premium Imported Brandy portfolio consists of three fruit-forward flavors and retails for $30 - $35. Smooth Black Brandy, featuring blackberry, strawberry, and blueberry notes. Tropical Passion Brandy, a blend of passionfruit, mango, and pineapple. Honey Peach Brandy, combines two playful flavors to round out a timeless line of flavorful, fruit-forward brandies.

"The brandy market is growing and the Stella Rosa team saw the opportunity for a premium Italian brandy that offers an approachable yet elevated taste," said Paul Roberts, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America. "We are looking forward to becoming a leader in the Premium Brandy category through this expansion."

Along with an award-winning product within the bottle, Stella Rosa Brandy is presented in an Italian-crafted glass bottle with an iconic Stella Rosa crown embossed on the front. The small-batched Brandy is made with high-quality grapes grown in Northern Italy and offers a bold yet sweet flavor profile that is both refreshing and smooth.

To find Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy near you, visit https://stellarosawines.com/find-stella.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA PREMIUM IMPORTED BRANDY

Stella Rosa® Brandy is a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored brandy made from high quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® Brandy is the inaugural line of spirits from Stella Rosa® Wines, America's #1 imported wine, and its parent company Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com/brandy.

