University of Western States Becomes Sixth Institution to Join TCS Education System

The Nonprofit System uses a Collaborative Model that is Distinct in Higher Education

CHICAGO and PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System, a national nonprofit system of colleges and universities announced today that Portland, Oregon-based University of Western States (UWS) has become the newest institution to join its System. This partnership marks a new era of innovative interdisciplinary health education that will benefit students and faculty at UWS and strengthen the TCS community.

Since its founding in 2009, TCS has expanded from one college to a system that encompasses six colleges and universities and serves the aspirations of nearly 14,000 students annually across 13 campus locations and online. TCS Education System's universities work collaboratively to build strategic partnerships and leverage economies of scale to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact for colleges and universities.

"We're excited to welcome University of Western States to TCS," said TCS President Michael Horowitz. "UWS is a high-caliber university whose mission and values are closely aligned with our own. Their commitment to interdisciplinary rigor, student success, and innovation has propelled them on an upward trajectory for more than a century. UWS's culture embodies TCS Education System's values of collaboration, inquisitiveness, resourcefulness, equity, and student focus and they are a natural and exciting addition to our community. We look forward to working in close collaboration with UWS leadership to advance opportunities for their university while also strengthening the entire TCS System in ways that benefit the students and communities we serve."

Founded in 1904, UWS is a leader in educating and training chiropractic physicians. In recent years, the university has successfully expanded its academic programs to include nutrition and functional medicine, clinical mental health counseling and sport and performance psychology. In the fall of 2023, they will welcome their first cohort of doctoral candidates in naturopathic medicine.

"For more than a decade, our leadership has been exploring a new model to elevate our future, and following a period of due diligence, it became clear that TCS was the best choice," said UWS President Joseph Brimhall. "As part of TCS Education System, we look forward to working closely with other like-minded institutions to grow and strengthen our community. This partnership will advance our ability to serve our 1,100 students as they pursue careers in the rapidly growing field of integrative health, and we look forward to contributing to the proven success that TCS has already demonstrated in interdisciplinary health care education. For UWS, joining TCS Education System brings top-level expertise in functional areas and access to enterprise-level systems, which will deliver a better experience for students, faculty, and staff."

As members of TCS Education System, colleges work with operational experts and peers across the System to develop innovative solutions to common challenges. By joining the System, institutions have access to expertise and enterprise systems often unavailable to institutions their size. These benefits enhance the student experience and strengthen administrative structures at the institutions, resulting in enrollment growth and improved student outcomes.

"This new addition to our System shows the strength of our model," Dr. Horowitz said. "When we come together to share institutional wisdom and resources, we can better serve our students and tackle the challenges of modern higher education."

About TCS Education System:

TCS Education System (TCS) is an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Founded in 2009, the System consists of six distinct communities—The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the University of Western States. TCS utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students' educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About the University of Western States:

University of Western States (UWS) is an independent nonprofit university accredited both institutionally and programmatically and known for its renowned programs in the areas of chiropractic, naturopathic medicine, functional medicine, nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. Founded in 1904 in Portland, Oregon, the school is the second oldest chiropractic school in the world. To learn more, visit www.uws.edu.

