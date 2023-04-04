Mend Announces CEO Transition

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend, a leading provider of patient engagement and virtual care software, announced today the appointment of Warren Bates as its Chief Executive Officer. Bates succeeds Matt McBride, Founder of Mend, who will now focus on the further development of Mend's technology platform as its Chief Technology Officer.

Mend announces the appointment of Warren Bates as its Chief Executive Officer

Bates brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in healthcare, operations, and finance to his new role and will be responsible for leading the company in its next phase of innovation and growth. Bates was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of a multi-unit center-based ABA therapy provider for children impacted by autism, where he led the company through a successful turnaround and significant expansion. Most recently, Bates served as President and COO of Mend where he has been instrumental in Mend's evolution into a healthcare enterprise solution supporting millions of patient encounters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Warren as our new CEO," said Matt McBride. "He has a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and business results at Mend. Warren is the ideal leader for Mend as we continue to be pioneers in digital healthcare."

"Mend exists to make access to care convenient for everyone through its digital patient engagement platform," said Bates. "The healthcare industry is in a period of rapid change, and I look forward to partnering with our talented team to deliver on that promise to current and future customers. Mend will continue to drive better patient outcomes through better patient engagement."

About Mend

Mend partners with healthcare organizations to improve the patient experience by providing convenient access to care for everyone. The Mend approach empowers providers, staff, and patients to streamline communications through digital health solutions resulting in a better patient intake process and telehealth experience for both in-person and virtual care. By engaging patients at the right time in their care journey, Mend is able to achieve single-digit no-show rates which deliver improved clinical outcomes while driving increased revenues for the organizations we serve.

