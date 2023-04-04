New World-Class Luxury Spa Destination: The Spa at Séc-he Now Open

Sacred Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring Day Spa Now Open to the Public in Downtown Palm Springs, Calif.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is pleased to announce the official opening of The Spa at Séc-he at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The much-anticipated world-class spa is located atop the Tribe's sacred hot mineral spring, adjacent to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs in downtown Palm Springs, Calif.

(PRNewswire)

World-Class Luxury Spa Destination, The Spa at Séc-he Now Open

"The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a milestone our Tribe will not soon forget, and will pass down through the generations," said Chairman Reid D. Milanovich of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. "We are honored to share some of our most precious rituals with the world. While an emphasis on healing helped our Tribe thrive throughout the years, so has the connection to the body, mind and spirit – all things you will be enveloped in at The Spa at Séc-he."

Owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and operated by Agua Caliente Casinos , the new global spa destination offers a luxurious and robust selection of treatments. Everything from the use of local botanicals and high-tech equipment, to deluxe add-ons and unique services such as flotation and cryotherapy, is available. Signature offerings include Water Cupping Massages, wellness packages and its special clinical skin support line. The full spa menu can be found at thespaatseche.com.

"We have carefully and strategically crafted our spa menu to offer something for everyone, using only the highest quality products and technologies expected of a world-class spa destination," said Daniel Spencer, Spa Director at Agua Caliente Casinos/The Spa at Séc-he. "Introducing Cahuilla cultural impressions into the treatments, offerings and throughout the architecture of the spa was integral to the concept of The Spa at Séc-he. It is truly the only wellness destination of its kind."

Exclusive to The Spa at Séc-he is Taking of the Waters, an ancient tradition. Twenty-two private mineral baths are available for guests to experience the power of Taking of the Waters, where the combination of hot water and the mineral composition create a natural environment for full body rejuvenation – from easing muscle and joint pain and encouraging deep relaxation, to improving skin conditions and renewing one's spirit.

The more than 73,000 square foot The Spa at Séc-he complex includes premium amenities for those with treatment reservations and for those who purchase a Taking of the Waters day pass. A state-of-the-art fitness room, men's and women's locker areas with aromatherapy showers, eucalyptus steam room, menthol inhalation saunas with cold experience showers, men's and women's indoor and outdoor lounges with private mineral baths, relaxation areas with vibrational loungers, grounded tranquility rooms with zero-gravity conductive chairs, halotherapy salt caves, full-service salon with scalp treatment beds, and a resort-style pool deck with a waterfall pool, zero-edge mineral pool, whirlpools, cabanas, and daybeds. Málmal Café at The Spa at Séc-he and Pál Bar at The Spa at Séc-he offer indoor and poolside Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

Public reservations opened Wednesday, March 22, and can be made by calling 866-PSSECHE (866-777-3243). The remainder of the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza will open later in 2023, which includes the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, Gathering Plaza and Oasis Trail.



The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in Palm Springs, California, with more than 31,500 acres of reservation lands, which include portions of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage and portions of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. For more information about the Tribe, visit: www.aguacaliente-nsn.gov.

Media Contacts:

Kate Anderson

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Director of Public Relations

kanderson@aguacaliente-nsn.gov

760-574-9018 (text)

Jessica Newton, APR

Agua Caliente Casinos

Director of Media & Community Relations

jnewton@accmail.net

760-464-9355

Diana Bianchini

Di Moda Public Relations

diana@dimodapr.com

aguacalientecasinos@dimodapr.com

310-288-0077

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians