Trina Solar and Al-Raebi Signed 500MW Deal for Yemeni Market

5-year partnership agreement will help power houses, C&I and utility projects in Yemen

CHANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar and Al-Raebi for Trading (Al-Raebi) signed a 5-year partnership agreement to supply 500MW of module shipments for the Yemeni market, following the 40MW n-type modules deal last year. Trina Solar will supply Al-Raebi with 100MW of Vertex N modules in 2023.

(PRNewswire)

The newly upgraded Vertex N series bring module efficiency to as high as 22.4%, with power reaching 605W and 695W for residential, C&I PV applications and utility settings. Last week, the Vertex N 695W modules rolled off the production line in Trina Solar's Huai'an factory in Jiangsu province, after n-type modules rolling off its' Changzhou factory in January, ensuring the delivery of industry-leading n-type modules.

Al-Raebi, Trina Solar's authorized distributor in Yemen, will ensure that the country benefits from the latest technology and quality service by supplying Trina Solar's latest Vertex N modules.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President, Middle East, Trina Solar commented: "We are proud to bring our latest Vertex N modules to the region. Our long and prosperous relationship with Al-Raebi allows us to deliver the power, efficiency and reliability needed to accelerate the adoption of clean energy in the Yemeni market."

Abdullah M. Raebi, General Manager of Al-Raebi, stated: "Solar energy has rapidly gained popularity, and became the foundation of Yemen's electricity supply, more than 70 percent of households are now using solar energy as their primary source. We are truly proud to lead the way in the Middle East solar sector by introducing Trina Solar's latest Vertex N modules, allowing us to deliver the most advanced solar technology to address the current and future market demand."

"With the tremendous success that these n-type modules supplied last year have demonstrated, we are now witnessing an increasing demand this year to purchase the upgraded n-type modules. The new 500MW deal comes as a strong testament and a clear indication of the excellent value that these modules are providing to users in Yemen.," added Jimenez.

In the n-type era, 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology will work together by combining strengths to highlight the LCOE-oriented principle. Trina Solar will maintain its leadership and meet the increasing market demand for high- performance PV modules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd