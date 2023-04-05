IGT PlaySports™ Enters New Mexico by Powering World-Class Sports Betting at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has expanded its sports betting footprint to New Mexico via a multi-year agreement with the Pueblo of Santa Ana tribe. IGT's award-winning IGT PlaySports platform, self-service betting kiosks, and trading advisory services replaced a competitor's technology and services and are now powering sports betting at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel in Santa Ana Pueblo.

"IGT offers a scalable and reliable turnkey sports betting solution that Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel deployed to elevate the performance and appeal of our sportsbook," said John Cirrincione, Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel CEO. "IGT's partnership and proven PlaySports platform enable us to provide our casino patrons with premium sports betting options."

"Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel knew that adding sports betting would enhance the gaming experiences available to its patrons when it opened its sportsbook several years ago and we are thrilled that the tribe has decided to upgrade its offering by partnering with IGT," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "IGT is committed to leveraging our vast experience powering sports betting at tribal casinos and our world-class betting products and services to help Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel achieve maximum sportsbook growth."

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

