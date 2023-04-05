KBR Project Management Expertise to Drive BP Global Hydrogen Projects

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been named the primary integrated project management contractor across BP's global hydrogen project portfolio.

KBR will utilize the collaborative work practices and experience of its Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT). The IPMT will provide services required for safe, effective and high-quality project delivery, including performance management of individual projects and relevant subcontractors.

The contract scope includes joint contribution to front-end, optimization and execution project phases as well as management support through construction, commissioning and startup for BP's global hydrogen projects. The contract will commence under the existing global agreement with BP.

"We are delighted to have been selected to play a part in BP's strategic energy transition program and to support their sustainable growth plans in the hydrogen sector," said Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR's Sustainable Technology Solutions business. "This contract award aligns with KBR's mission of providing our customers with differentiated, sustainable solutions that are enabling the energy transition. KBR is proud of its long-standing relationship with BP. By leveraging that relationship and our premier hydrogen domain expertise, we will continue to collaboratively deliver successful projects that support their business objectives."

