From Killer Bees to Killing Your Lawn, EarthxTV Unveils a Slate of New Programming Celebrating Earth Month

EarthxTV, 'The Official Network for Earth Month' Adds Five Original Series and Hundreds of Hours of Original Programming to its Lineup

Stills and Trailer

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a killer bee catcher, a mechanic converting classic cars into electric vehicles, two men on a mission to kill lawns and more, EarthxTV debuts a slate of new programming spotlighting the heroes dedicated to improving our planet. EarthxTV, the 'Official Network of Earth Month', adds 5 new original series celebrating our amazing planet in April.

EarthxTV Logo (PRNewswire)

EarthxTV showcases new programming in celebration of Earth Month 2023.

EarthxTV which launched in 2022 has quickly become home to audiences looking for inspiring stories about the individuals and organizations working to make our planet more sustainable. Since its debut, the entertainment network has rapidly expanded across premium cable, satellite, and digital platforms. EarthxTV is available to audiences on Charter's Spectrum TV, FuboTV, the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S., Sky, and Freeview in the U.K., M7 in Europe, Claro video and TotalPlay in Mexico.

"Our mission is to inspire audiences to treat every day as Earth Day ," said Dan Russell, CEO of EarthxTV. "We're thrilled to bring stories from these unsung heroes from around the globe to the network."

New series include:

The Killer Bee Catcher (Debuts Wednesday, April 19)

As killer bees invade, one man bravely protects the people, the planet...and the bees. Lance Davis risks his own life while preserving his mission: first, keep the people safe; then, save the bees.

Kill Your Lawn – (Debuts Saturday, April 22)

Joey Santore and Al Scorch are on a mission to save the planet by convincing you to kill your lawn. The two travel the country, upturning the status quo, one lawn killing adventure at a time.

Reverend Gadget's Garage – (Debuts Monday, April 3)

In an old lightbulb factory in LA, Reverend Gadget converts classic cars into powerful electric vehicles. A mad-scientist, real-life Doc Brown, Gadget is saving the planet, one car at a time!

Ocean Wonders (US Only) – (Debuts Wednesday, April 19)

Heavy-metal marine biologist, Tom "the Blowfish" Hird, comes face to face with incredible sea creatures and conducts mind-blowing experiments to reveal the secrets and mysteries of our oceans.

Future from Above (US Only) – (Debuts Saturday, April 22) What will our planet look like in 2050? "Future from Above '' invites viewers on a thrilling journey of discovery to witness how the world could look, if we harness the latest technologies and innovations to help reshape the destiny of the human race. The show brings together the world's leading scientists, engineers, philosophers and activists, alongside cutting-edge CGI, to illustrate just what could be achieved if these seismic shifts take place, to create a world where community, and not consumption, lead the way.

ABOUT EARTHxTV

EarthxTV champions the people, places, creatures, and cultures that make our planet worth protecting. Available to millions of households worldwide on a growing list of premiere cable and satellite providers, we deliver entertaining and informing audiences on topics that impact our lives - climate challenges, biodiversity, sustainability, community, and more. Our mission is to reach people around the globe with sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. EarthxTV has distribution deals with Charter, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S.; Sky and Freeview in the U.K. and Ireland, M7 in Europe; and Claro Video and TotalPlay TV in Mexico.

For more information, visit EarthxTV online at EarthxTV.com or on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact:

Jennifer St. Clair

jennifer@hellostclair.com

Vanessa Reyes-Smith

Vanessa@hellostclair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EarthxTV