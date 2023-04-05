SamaCare welcomes Komodo Health CEO Arif Nathoo to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare, a prior authorization platform for physician-administered medications, is excited to announce the addition of Arif Nathoo, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Komodo Health, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have Arif join our team," said Syam Palakurthy, co-founder and CEO of SamaCare, "His expertise in the healthcare industry, especially his understanding of the most pressing problems that pharmaceutical manufacturers face along with his ability to use data to drive outcomes for healthcare stakeholders, will be invaluable as we strive to realize our mission of making life-changing treatments available to patients at the moment they need them."

Nathoo currently serves as CEO of Komodo Health, a leading healthcare analytics company that helps providers, researchers, and patient advocates better leverage clinical data to improve large-scale health outcomes. Prior to founding Komodo in 2014, Nathoo served as a leader in the Medical Affairs practice at McKinsey & Company.

"I am excited to join the SamaCare team and to be a part of a company that is making a real difference in the healthcare industry," Nathoo said. "I share SamaCare's mission of making life-changing therapies more accessible to patients everywhere by reducing administrative and technological obstacles to care. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help make this vision a reality."

SamaCare is committed to improving the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike through the use of technology and data analytics. Over 7,700 providers and some of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world take advantage of SamaCare's portal to unify submission, tracking, and management of prior authorizations across all payers and plans for buy-and-bill medications. The addition of Nathoo to the company's Board of Directors is a testament to SamaCare's market penetration among specialty providers and the trust the company has engendered among leading practitioners and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

About SamaCare

SamaCare helps pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other stakeholders get life-changing therapies to patients who need them. It provides a free workflow automation platform for medical practices to streamline administrative processes such as specialty drug prior authorizations. On top of that free platform, SamaCare delivers premium services and data for pharmaceutical brands to improve access to therapy. SamaCare currently works with retina, oncology, neurology, and rheumatology practices that account for tens of billions of dollars in annual specialty drug spend, and continues to grow quickly. For more information, visit https://www.samacare.com.

