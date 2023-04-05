Universities Space Research Association Elects Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology to the Association

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has joined the prestigious ranks of Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a non-profit organization chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. Elected by USRA's current university members, IIST was formally inaugurated into the Association on March 24, 2023, bringing the membership of the Association to a total of 117 universities.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance and operations of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees, the establishment of the Association's bylaws, and other activities.

IIST is a premier institute in India dedicated to the study of space science and technology. It is the only Indian institute equipped to offer the whole spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in different branches of space science and engineering. With 480 undergraduates, 550 graduate students, and 100 faculty in seven academic departments and Centers of Excellence, IIST boasts of many international collaborations including student satellite projects.

Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, USRA's President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to welcome the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology to USRA membership. The Institute's outstanding work adds to the collective strength of our Association, and we look forward to IIST's active engagement with, and contributions to, USRA's Council of Institutions."

Research at IIST is built around a robust framework of strong interdisciplinary and collaborative activities both within in-house departments, across the various centers of the Indian Space Research Organization, and with other renowned national and international institutes. IIST's faculty is well regarded in fields of Aerospace Engineering, Avionics, Chemistry, Earth and Space Sciences, Human Health in Space, and Space Economics.

Interdisciplinary and collaborative activities include topics such as advanced propulsion, aerospace structures, applied and adaptive optics, astronomy and astrophysics, atomic and molecular physics, electrical propulsion, nanoscience and nanotechnology, nonlinear dynamic, electronic power systems, astrobiology, AI data analytics, machine learning, material science, planetary geophysics, quantum computing, and data security.

About IIST

IIST is a premier institute in India dedicated to the study of space science and technology. Located at Valiamala, Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, it the first university in Asia to be solely dedicated to the study and research of outer space. In its 16th year of existence, IIST is envisioned to be a world-class educational and research institution contributing significantly to space endeavors.

