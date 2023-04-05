Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Celebrates the Studio's 100th Anniversary with New Exhibit

BURBANK, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, the world's premiere attraction for getting fans closer to the entertainment they love, debuts "100 Years of Warner Bros.". This new exhibit celebrates the Studio's centennial anniversary and the studio tour's 50th anniversary. The installation explores 100 years of Warner Bros.'s impact on storytelling, recognizing a range of classic and contemporary productions, including Casablanca, DC Comics, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Abbott Elementary, and beyond.

The exhibit officially opens today, April 5th, in the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Welcome Center. From animation, superheroes, iconic television shows, memorable costumes, blockbuster hits, and more, the exhibit will showcase 100 years of storytelling and welcome guests to walk through a photographic exploration of where it all began. The Welcome center is open to the public, where they can explore this new exhibit, shop at our WB Studio Store, and enjoy Starbucks at our very own café. Limited same-day tickets are available for those wishing to embark on a deep dive into the studio history who have not purchased a tour in advance.

The original Warner Bros. Tour Department was established in 1973, the same year The Exorcist, Cleopatra Jones, and Enter The Dragon were released. At that time, the department consisted of seven employees who answered the phone, operated the cash register, and performed guided tours for about 50 guests daily. Over the years, the tour has been seen in the following productions: Blazing Saddles, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Gossip Girl, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Teen Titans Go to The Movies, Entourage, Animaniacs, The Rookie, Grease LIVE, Famous in Love, Ellen, and more.

Now, in 2023, 50 years since opening its doors to the general public, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has undergone significant enhancements. Featuring its own state-of-the-art Welcome Center, four different tour experiences for guests to choose from, exclusive merchandise only available at the WB Studio Store and Friends Boutique, as well as several interactive exhibits that take guests "behind the lens" of some of the world's beloved film and TV productions such as Friends, the Harry Potter franchise, Gilmore Girls, The Music Man, Casablanca, The Big Bang Theory, Gremlins, Argo, DC and The West Wing. "It is such a joy to be able to share our rich history of storytelling with fans from all over the world," said Danny Kahn, VP and General Manager, "our expert tour guides truly deliver on the promise of the Warner brothers to educate, enlighten and entertain."

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood offers four distinct tour experiences: Studio Tour, Classics Made Here Tour, Studio Tour Plus, and a Deluxe Tour. For a limited time, SoCal residents can reserve a studio tour for just $57 through May 26.

Tickets, details, and availability for all tours are available at www.wbstudiotour.com.

For 50 years, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gets you closer to the entertainment you love by taking you on the lot of a real working studio. As a recipient of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards in 2022 and recognized as one of the Top 25 Attractions in the United States, the Studio Tour gives guests a revealing look behind the camera at how Hollywood magic is made. From Friends and The Big Bang Theory to Harry Potter and Wonder Woman, fans get to explore the 100-year-old Studio as they touch, tour, and visit the sets and soundstages on the iconic 110-acre backlot where the greatest names in entertainment made history.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is open daily, 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with studio tours departing every 30 minutes. Advanced bookings are recommended, and all children five years or older are welcome. For the best value, book your tickets online at www.wbstudiotour.com or by calling +1 818-977-TOUR (8687).

