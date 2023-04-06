Andersen Named One of 'America's Most Trustworthy Companies' by Newsweek

Survey Identifies Andersen as a Leader Among Construction Brands

BAYPORT, Minn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been recognized as one of 2023 America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, in the construction category.

"More than ever, consumers are looking beyond product offerings and capabilities to inform their purchasing decisions and are seeking to support companies whose values align with their own. This recognition reflects Andersen's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence, integrity and our efforts to fulfill the promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer at Andersen.

The Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list evaluates U.S.-based companies with $500 million or more in annual revenue. The list was developed in collaboration with market research partner, Statista Inc., and based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 Americans. The list recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional trustworthiness based on a range of factors, including transparency, corporate governance, financial performance, and social responsibility.

Respondents rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust; including if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly, and would be good long-term investments. Companies also received a social listening score based on the aggregation of mentions and a sentiment analysis over a four-month period.

In addition to making the 2023 America's Most Trustworthy list, Andersen has been recognized in several recent awards including:

Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Forbes World's Best Employer 2022

Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022

Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022

Forbes Best Large Employer for 2022

For more information and to see the entire list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, please visit newsweek.com.

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

