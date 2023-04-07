Landmark Recovery Announces New Executive Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, an inpatient addiction treatment organization, today announces a refresh of their executive team. Landmark Recovery has big goals, including, saving 1 million lives in 100 years and to do that, they've installed an updated executive team that will increase efficiencies, provide unparalleled clinical and medical offerings, open more facilities and serve more people in need of addiction recovery than ever before. Among the executives are Matt Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, AJ Henry, Chief Operations Officer, Matthew DiGiacobbe, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Jason Kirby, Chief Medical Officer, Justin Hartman, Chief Revenue Officer and H. Chris Kang, Chief Legal Officer.

Landmark Recovery has 14 open facilities with 18 facilities set to open by the end of 2024. With a slate of massive growth ahead, Landmark Recovery is announcing the executive team poised to lead the company of 1,115 employees.

"With this new team in place, we are refocused and reenergized to build the biggest, highest quality, and most impactful addiction treatment organization in the country," said Matt Boyle, CEO of Landmark Recovery. "We already have over 17,000 graduates, so I cannot wait to see the influence Landmark will have on improving the state of mental health and addiction just a few short years from now."

Landmark's Executive Team

Matt Boyle, co-founder and CEO of Landmark Recovery, started the company in 2016 with the goal of changing the face of addiction recovery in America. His aspirations for a new kind of behavioral health offering, addressing the underlying causes of substance use disorders and at a lower cost, has positioned Landmark as one of the fastest growing addiction recovery organizations in the United States.

AJ Henry, COO, oversees our operations, implementations, people management and clinical teams to shape the compassionate levels of substance use care offered at our facilities. Henry brings more than 15 years of leadership experience and a deep understanding of talent acquisition, business development and executive support. He plays an instrumental role in diversifying Landmark's business development strategies and making sure that our facilities are running at a high level of operational excellence. Henry originally joined Landmark in 2022 as the Chief People Officer.

Matthew DiGiacobbe, CFO is a seasoned financial executive with over a decade of leadership experience in building and managing large financial crimes programs at some of the world's most prominent financial institutions, including HSBC and UBS. As CFO, he oversees the finance and accounting teams to make sure Landmark is properly positioned for future growth. Most recently, he served as the Chief AML Officer at DriveWealth, a fintech company specializing in global retail brokerage. Matthew is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and holds a BS in Finance Management, a BS in Accounting, and a Graduate Degree in Strategic Leadership, all from Goldey Beacom College.

As CMO, Dr. Jason Kirby oversees Landmark's standards of care and compliance with regulatory policy while managing Landmark's best-in-class medical, telehealth and admissions teams. He is an expert in population health policy and dual board-certified in addiction medicine and family medicine. He is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), serving on both its financial committee and level of care committee, and is a faculty member for ASAM's treatment of opioid use disorder courses. Additionally, he is President ASAM's Tennessee Chapter.

Justin Hartman, CRO, brings more than 10 years' experience managing customer acquisition and retention programs. Hartman's strategic vision ensures an effective end-to-end partner and patient experience. Hartman's team of marketing and development experts are dedicated to educating the nation on the impact of substance abuse and ensuring everyone has access to recovery.

H. Chris Kang serves as General Counsel for Landmark Recovery and its affiliates. In his role, he leads the teams responsible for Landmark's legal affairs and helps Landmark manage its insurance relationships, risk management, and real estate portfolio. Aside from his experiences as a lawyer, Kang brings almost a decade of experience as an entrepreneur and investor in the real estate, construction, and manufacturing industries to Landmark. Kang received his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School where he graduated cum laude.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves individuals with Medicaid. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021. For more information, please visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

