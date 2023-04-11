Drury Hotels Celebrates 50 Years of Warm Welcomes

Service, quality, and value-focused Drury Hotels Company turns 50, ushers in the next phase of the family-owned and operated hotels' legacy with continued growth and summer-long celebrations and promotions

ST. LOUIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drury Hotels Company, LLC , the family-owned and operated hospitality group, celebrates fifty years of warm welcomes this month. In 1973, the Drury family opened the first Drury Inn in Sikeston, Missouri and the company has grown to 150 hotels in 26 states. Drury Hotels include Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inns, Drury Plaza Hotels, and Pear Tree Inns.

Last December, Drury Hotels opened the 604-room Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando located within the Disney Springs® Area, an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel. In the past five years, Drury Hotels has opened 16 new hotels including downtown Nashville Tenn., Milwaukee Wis., Richmond Va., St. Paul Minn., and Dallas Texas. In addition, three new hotels are currently under construction in Tallahassee Fla., Savannah Ga., and Arlington Texas. (PRNewswire)

Drury Hotels Company, LLC, the family-owned and operated hospitality group, celebrates fifty years of warm welcomes.

"Since our founding, we've been guided by the simple promise to provide our customers with clean rooms, friendly service, and a good night's sleep at an honest price," said Chuck Drury, President & CEO. "Fifty years later, that promise still stands with almost 6,000 team members dedicated to ensuring our guests Travel Happy®."

Drury Hotels continually focuses on providing the best value for guests. In 2003, they were among the first in the hotel industry to offer free hot breakfast to their guests and followed up in 2010 by introducing free 5:30 Kickback®, with dinnertime snacks and cold beverages. As its latest enhancement, Drury Hotels recently introduced The Kitchen + Bar for late-night dining options at 16 Drury Hotels, with plans to add eight more by the end of 2024.

In 2022, Drury Hotels earned a record-breaking 17th consecutive J.D. Power award for Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Mid-Scale Hotel Chains. Drury Hotels' J.D. Power distinction sets a record for the most consecutive wins in the travel and hospitality category.

Continued Growth

Last December, Drury Hotels opened the 604-room Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando located within the Disney Springs® Area, an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel. In the past five years, Drury Hotels has opened 16 new hotels including downtown Nashville Tenn., Milwaukee Wis., Richmond Va., St. Paul Minn., and Dallas Texas. In addition, three new hotels are currently under construction in Tallahassee Fla., Savannah Ga., and Arlington Texas.

50th Anniversary Celebrations

Drury Hotel guests can Travel Happy® with promotional opportunities including a group booking promotion and double points for enrolled Drury Rewards® members. For details about these promotions and Drury Hotel's 50th Anniversary, please visit druryhotels.com/fifty .

Drury Hotel guests are invited to join the celebration by enjoying anniversary themed cocktails at 5:30 Kickback® during their stay from mid-April to August. Golden Margaritas will be featured at Drury Plaza Hotels and Kelso Collins, the namesake taken from the Southeast Missouri town where the Drury family is from, will be featured at Drury Inn & Suites and Drury Inns.

For a complete listing of all Drury Hotels or for reservations, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at jobs.druryhotels.com .

Drury Cares

As part of their ongoing commitment to the communities they serve, Drury Hotels team members joined together earlier this year as part of Drury Cares, a company-wide initiative that shares Drury team members' time and talents with local nonprofit organizations. Volunteer activities included a variety of causes and initiatives including serving at food banks and animal shelters, sending care packages, hosting a dance for a local children's home, serving breakfast to first responders, and more. Culminating these efforts, Drury Hotels presented a tractor trailer truckload of food and non-perishables to help impact more than 70,000 Missourians through the Southeast Missouri Foodbank .

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study,SM earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2022, Drury received this award for a record 17th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit druryhotels.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studies.SM The J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM is based on responses gathered between June 2021 and May 2022 from 34,407 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drury Hotels