ABCAM PLC: Upcoming Abcam Investor Events

CAMBRIDGE, England and WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2023 -- Abcam plc ("Abcam," "Company," "Group") (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces the following investor events.

Michael Baldock , Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences

The live audio webcast will be available in the investor section of Abcam's corporate website at corporate.abcam.com/investors/reports-presentations/. An archive will be available after the call at that same address.

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays, and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers' uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers, and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent program of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with industry-leading validation initiatives, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

